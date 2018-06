According to dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross, there are plenty of products you can use to help prevent sunburn in the summer. And we don't know about you, but taking a few minutes before heading out in the sun sounds a hell of a lot better than red, painful skin.

For starters, our pro suggests wearing a wide-brimmed hat and avoiding prolonged exposure between 10 AM and 2 PM, AKA when the sun is at its strongest.

Dr. Gross also suggests sunnies to prevent crow's feet, wearing protective clothing, and obviously, a bottle of SPF like his new Instant Radiance Sun Defense 40 ($42; sephora.com).

"It's important that you find a sunscreen you like, because you'll be more likely to use it every day, 365 days a year—even on cloudy days or in the winter months. Research shows that a substantial amount of premature aging comes from incidental sun exposure when we're unaware of it—such as when we're out shopping or even grabbing lunch," he says.

Dr. Gross says we should be reapplying every 3-4 hours and using between 2-4 ounces of protect to cover your face and body. Don't forget to protect your hands and lips, too!