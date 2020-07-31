This $14 Pumpkin Mask Takes My Skin from Dull to Glowing in Just 10 Minutes

As someone who has the opportunity to test countless skincare products on a regular basis, I can confirm that most of the claims on bottles end up being a sham. Yes, the promises of transforming my skin after one use end up being true, but only in the sense that my sensitive skin ends up worse than when I started off. Discovering tried and true products is truly few and far between, but on the rare occasion that I do find a gem, it's always worth sharing.
My skin tends to walk the line of lackluster and dull far too often, but I have found the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Mask is the ultimate remedy; it gives an instant glowing boost in just 10 minutes. If you’re thinking this sounds like another skincare fib, trust me, it’s not. Beyond smelling like pumpkin pie in a jar, this brightening mask is packed full of natural compounds that exfoliate, smooth, and illuminate your skin instantaneously. When the 10 minute leave-on period is up, my skin feels baby soft and looks so much healthier than before.
The ingredient list features powerful yet gentle players such as vitamin C, manuka honey, and organic pumpkin. The main ingredient, glycolic acid, buffs away dead skin cells, making way for a smoother, more luminous complexion, while antioxidant-rich beta carotene helps reverse existing sun damage. Hydrating ingredients made the list, too, such as redness-soothing aloe vera and nourishing sunflower seed oil.
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
I can’t say I’m surprised this brightening mask is currently sold out at multiple retailers, but luckily you can still grab a jar on Amazon for just $14. And, since one person’s opinion is never enough, here are a couple of positive reviews plucked out of the hundreds left behind by shoppers.
“I’ve used this product for a while, and it's become one of the best products I’ve ever tried,” wrote one shopper. “I’ve noticed fine lines and wrinkles have started to diminish after using it, and even after one use my skin looks like I’ve had a professional facial.”
“My pores are now smaller, my acne scars and hyperpigmentation has faded drastically, and it even helps shrink the size of pimples I have,” wrote another. “Bottom line is I would 100,000 percent recommend this product to everyone and anyone looking for an affordable chemical exfoliant.”
If there is one brightening skincare product you buy next, let it be the Andalou Naturals Pumpkin Honey Mask. Grab it for the affordable price of $14 on Amazon.