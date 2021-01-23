This Clean Anti-Aging Cream Is So Powerful, It Takes 20 Years Off Your Face — and It’s $15 Right Now

After years of researching skincare formulas and coming across sometimes-troubling ingredient inclusions (formaldehyde… why?), I favor brands that I know are fully trustworthy and don't leave me Googling every ingredient just in case one turns out to be shady. Pre-pandemic, I could spend hours perusing the beauty aisles of Whole Foods, and some of the best finds always came from skincare brand Andalou Naturals. Dawdling in stores no longer feels like a safe option, but the brand's Amazon selection is no less impressive — and as effusive shoppers note, the brand's Hyaluronic DMAE Lift & Firm cream is one of the best anti-wrinkle creams in existence.
Of the cream's 3,669 five-star ratings and 1,200+ glowing reviews, nearly 40 of them mention that it's the rare product that actually lessens wrinkles, both overall and in depth. "I have literally tried every brand and all types of lotions, creams, and serums, and this one is by far the best for softening my fine lines and deeper lines," one shopper says. It's so good it has spouses volunteering that users look younger, a few weeks of the cream enough to see their partner's crows feet and frown lines dissipate. As with any good product, some shoppers say they most notice how well it works when they run out, their wrinkles making a comeback in its absence (and triggering a re-order).
So, what's in the magic purple jar? There's not a dud or filler ingredient in the entire formula. Instead, it has a super moisturizing mix of shea butter, argan oil, borage seed oil, evening primrose oil, jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and allantoin, combined with anti-aging fruit stem cells, vitamin C, white tea leaf extract, and the formula's star DMAE, a firming derivative of vitamin B. The potent mix usually runs $27, but Amazon currently has it almost 50 percent off at $15.
The anti-wrinkling power is so fast-acting that in just one day without it, some shoppers write that they can tell an immediate difference in their skin. With use, even long-lived smile lines "bounce back" to their youthful state in an "unbelievable transformation;" upon waking, skin looks "creamy, plump, soft, and dare I say YOUNGER," a stark contrast from the rare occasion the shopper in question forgets to apply and rises to "dryer, more wrinkled, and very tired"-looking skin. With it in her routine, "My skin looks better than ever and I have easily shaved 10 years off of my face. People are constantly amazed that I have four grandchildren."
The review is titled, "Run, don't walk to buy," and more shoppers extend the sentiment. "I do not do reviews, but at 70 years old I finally found a treatment cream that is reversing all the sun damage I have done to myself," another happy customer writes. "My deep wrinkles are all gone and my skin tone really looks healthy," she says. "I can truly say my face looks like I am in my early 50s." One 41 year old calls it a "hidden gem of a facial cream" for the way it leaves her face "dewy and soft all day, eczema at bay, [while it] plumps out my very fine lines."
For all of $15, that's just paying $1.50 per year to take a decade off. Compared to Botox, pennies.