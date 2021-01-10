Even Professional Estheticians Use This Anti-Aging Facial Mask — and It's Just $12

It's no secret that frequent visits to an esthetician can be costly. Luckily, there is a much cheaper way to achieve a professional-level facial, according to thousands of shoppers. Enter: the Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask from Andalou Naturals. The brightening mask consistently sells out across retailers due to its ability to transform your skin from dull to glowing in just 10 minutes —and an entire jar only costs $12.
The mask cleanses your pores of impurities while gently exfoliating away dead skin cells. Not only does it claim to leave your skin much brighter than before, but it also works to reverse previous sun damage and encourage an overall more even-toned complexion. While ingredients vitamin C and glycolic AHA can sometimes cause adverse reactions on the skin, nourishing additives like manuka honey and organic pumpkin prevent irritation during weekly applications. Many devoted users say skin will feel smoother, tighter, and appear healthier after just one use.
To get the best results, the brand recommends you leave the mask on for anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. While you may feel an initial tingling sensation, it's just the AHAs working their magic. Plus, you can rest assured that the formula is entirely safe to apply — Andalou Naturals uses organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and sustainable ingredients.
Shop now: $12 (Originally $16); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by it for minimizing age lines. "I've used this product for a while and it's one of my top favorite products I've ever tried," wrote one shopper. "I've noticed fine lines and wrinkles have started to diminish after using it. Even after one use my skin looks like I've had a professional facial."
Another reviewer even came across this very mask during a visit to an esthetician's office. "This is what the place I go to uses. I was paying $20 extra to get this added to my already $60 [facial] treatment. Now I just do it at home."
Find out if its reputation holds true and grab your own jar on Amazon while it's discounted to $12.