Amy Schumer Is About to Save You from Thigh Chafing

It’s fair to say we’ve learned a lot of life lessons from Amy Schumer, but a recent pre-Met Gala Instagram post may offer her best advice yet. The actress let us in on her secret to feeling comfortable underneath that incredible red gown she wore to the fete and it’s all about the thighs.

Schumer took to the ‘gram to share an image of herself applying antiperspirant to her inner thighs in an effort to prevent chafing, which is pretty damn genius. The beauty hack makes perfect sense, kind of like the way Band-Aid Blister Block saves our feet when we’re breaking in new shoes, so we’re kind of ashamed we hadn’t thought of it ourselves.

No chafe #nothighgapnoproblem A video posted by @amyschumer on May 2, 2016 at 9:16pm PDT

If only every celeb could be as candid as Schumer, think about all of the other beauty knowledge we could be absorbing through social media. It might look all glitz and glam on the red carpet, but it takes a village and insider info to maintain that look all night. And with summer coming up, this antiperspirant hack is just what we need to make it through the blistering season.