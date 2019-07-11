There Are Tons of Skincare Deals Buried in Amazon’s Prime Day Sales — Including Anti-Aging Skincare Up to 46% Off

Image zoom Courtesy

As part of its annual Prime Day shopping event, Amazon just launched thousands of deals across its departments — including major discounts on best-selling beauty products, popular makeup and cosmetics, as well as these skincare staples and anti-aging must-haves.

Whether you’re in the mood to try something new, want to step up your anti-aging regime, or simply need to restock your medicine cabinet, these Prime Day beauty and skincare deals will save you a ton on brands like Vichy, CeraVe, Foreo, Olay, Skyn Iceland, Joanna Vargas, and much more.

Amazon’s very own skincare line, Belei, will also be on sale for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) with impressive savings up to 40 percent off its popular vitamin C moisturizer, retinol moisturizer, and triple-peptide eye cream.

With deals on just about everything — dermatologist-loved brands, luxury beauty finds, and affordable anti-aging skincare products — everyone can get in on the beauty savings no matter their skin type or budget. Here are some of the best Prime Day skincare deals you can shop right now with a full list of sales below.

Rescue Serum By Celeb Facialist Joanna Vargas

Can’t afford in-person treatments from the celebrity facialist (her clients include Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, and Rachel Weisz? This marked down anti-aging serum with vitamin C and E is the next best thing.

To buy: $150 (Originally $185); amazon.com

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Tone Cream

Slather on this anti-aging day cream daily to fight fine lines, spots, and wrinkles while giving your skin a little rosy warmth and glow. Over 600 Amazon shoppers have given the affordable moisturizer a perfect review and rave about its lightweight, non-greasy feel.

To buy: $11 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel Bundle

Give your eyes some TLC with these cooling and firming gel patches from celeb-loved Skyn Iceland. This discounted bundle comes with 12 packs of patches that de-puff, hydrate, and firm the under-eye area in just 10 minutes.

To buy: $32 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Wrinkle Kit by Olay Professional

Get three of Olay’s best wrinkle-fighting, anti-aging skincare staples for just $32 with this special deal, which includes Age Repair Lotion SPF 30, Deep Wrinkle Treatment, and Wrinkle Smoothing Cream.

To buy: $32 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set

This dynamic set has everything you skin needs to look its best, including a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, a brightening vitamin C and E serum, and a powerful anti-aging retinol serum. And since it’s made with all organic ingredients (sans parabens and phthalates, too), you can feel good about slathering them on daily.

To buy: $28 (Originally $53); amazon.com

Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body, with Sunflower Extract

Take your an anti-aging skincare regime to the next level with this daily facial moisturizer and sunscreen, which will prevent sun damage, dehydration, and photo aging. Wear it daily under your makeup or throw it in your beach bag, you’ll want to wear this top-rated sunscreen anytime you head outside.

To buy: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Colorescience Even Up Clinical Pigment Perfector Mineral Facial Sunscreen & Primer

This little tube of makeup does it all. You can wear the lightly tinted sunblock in lieu of your usual foundation or tinted moisturizer, and it will conceal spots. It also gently corrects dark spots with everyday use. What’s more, it also works as a primer and provides powerful full spectrum sun damage to prevent further aging.

To buy: $88 (Originally $125); amazon.com

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Skincare Deals

Skyn Iceland: Stock up on facial goodies from celeb-loved Skyn Iceland (Chrissy Teigen is a fan) this Prime Day. Score markdowns on popular products like the brand’s Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel Bundle, Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels and Icelandic Relief Eye Cream Pen Set, Skyn Iceland Icelandic Youth Serum, and more.

Olay: Every product from Olay’s Golden Aura line are marked down by 30 percent including its Melting Soufflé Moisturizer, Youth Essence serum, and Creamy Foam Face Wash.

Foreo Beauty: Get 35 percent off skincare must-haves like the Luna 2 facial cleansing brush and anti-aging face massager, Foreo Luna mini 2 facial cleansing brush, and the Foreo UFO smart mask treatment device.

Vichy: Score 30 percent off tons of staples from the french beauty brand like its Vichy Minéral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum and Moisturizer, Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Cream Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, Vichy Normaderm Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, and Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water Rich in 15 Minerals.

L’Oreal Paris: With discounts up to 46 percent off, you can score tons of great deals on anti-aging skincare products from L’Oreal including its Age Perfect Cell Renewal Face Moisturizer, Revitalift Intensive Moisturizer, Dermo-Expertise Eye Defense Eye Cream with Caffeine, and more.

Fast Beauty Co.: Save up to 30 percent on this Amazon exclusive brand including its hydrating eye patches, smoothing lip mask, collagen face masks, which will start at just $5.

InstaNatural: Save up to 42 percent on InstaNatural best-sellers like the vitamin C cleanser, vitamin C serum, and retinol moisturizer.

The Better Skin Co: This clean beauty brand is offering 35 percent off everything including its day and night Mirakle Cream, Epik C vitamin C serum, and Amaze Balm body and face moisturizer.

Belli Skincare: This pregnancy-safe and ob/gyn-approved skincare line is taking 20 percent off all of its products. Check out its popular Anti-Blemish Acne Facial Wash and Elasticity Belly and Stretch Mark Oil.

Zaman Skincare: Get 30 percent off its anti-aging Sleeping Beauty night face cream, anti-aging Rise and Shine moisturizing serum, and everything else in its Amazon store.