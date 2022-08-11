Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings

Including a brightening cleanser that sells every five minutes.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Published on August 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite navigating the site almost daily, I don't claim to be an expert on Amazon. That honor goes to one of my colleagues, Eden Lichterman — so when she recently flagged that the retailer had covertly launched a "clean beauty" storefront, I couldn't click fast enough. What I found: Dozens of gentle yet effective skincare products, and 10 stand-outs that have won thousands of shoppers' trust and five-star ratings.

There's no set label for clean beauty, but after years of speaking with doctors, scientists, and epidemiologists, I personally define it as products free of endocrine-disrupting chemicals and common irritants. The skincare below fits the bill, with everything from biodegradable face wipes to priming moisturizers that reviewers dub entirely excellent.

Shop the Best Clean Skincare on Amazon:

InstaNatural Vitamin C Cleanser

Courtesy
Shop now: $18; amazon.com

According to InstaNatural — maker of one of Amazon's top-selling vitamin C serums — one of its vitamin C-infused cleansers is sold every five minutes. The brightening ingredient meets green tea and licorice extract, aloe juice, and rosehip oil for a formula that's won over 12,000 five-star ratings from happy shoppers; according to one, it made their "uneven skin tone [and] large pores" vanish.

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

Courtesy
Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Belif is a Sephora and Ulta mainstay, so it's a pleasant surprise to see the brand on Amazon. Per fans, the mask makes their skin "look and feel expensive," so much so that other moisturizers are ruined for them. That's thanks to extracts from lady's mantle, Scottish heather, feverfew, oat kernel, and calendula, combined with a bevy of humectants. As a self-described medical aesthetician wrote, "this stuff is gold" for hydration.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum

Courtesy
Shop now: $79; amazon.com

It might be pricey, but going by the exuberant reviews for Caudalie's brightening serum, the investment pays off. Within two weeks, a fan said they saw results from using two drops nightly: it "miraculously" softened their skin's texture, and "worked wonders" on their sunspots and melasma. As a different person raved, the serum's use of squalane, vitamin E, bisabolol, and grape-derived palmitoyl grapevine shoot extract left their skin the "smoothest it's ever been."

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Courtesy
Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

She's a moisturizer, she's a primer, she's a star. Roughly 1,200 people have left a five-star rating for First Aid Beauty's silky hydrator, which uses micro-pearls, coconut water, and quinoa protein to tone down wrinkles and keep foundation from settling into creases. A little goes a long way, too: Per one customer, a small dot covers their entire face — and according to another, the hydration "fantastically" perks up mature skin.

Sky Organics Organic Sweet Almond Oil

Courtesy
Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Skincare doesn't have to be elaborate to get the job done, as the ebullient ratings for Sky Organics' trusted sweet almond oil prove. Over 4,000 people have decreed the nourishing ingredient worthy of a five-star rating, dubbing it one of the best purchases they've ever made and "perfect" for wrinkle prevention. As the former reviewer wrote, within a week of use they saw their forehead lines recede — and as another person echoed, it made their creases "virtually disappear."

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum

Courtesy
Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Jessica Alba's brand has a reputation for hard-working, clean products, and according to shoppers, that rings true for its vitamin C serum. One middle-aged reviewer called it their "saving grace," and another said the formula has left their skin clearer than it's looked in years. Best of all, the combination of hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, aloe, and sodium ascorbyl phosphate is fast-acting, per a commenter who said they noticed a "huge improvement" in three days.

Thrive Natural Moisturizing Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Courtesy
Shop now: $22; amazon.com

I've used many, many mineral sunscreens over the years, and Thrive's securely sits in the top echelon of lightweight, moisturizing formulas. Its 1,600-plus five-star ratings and effusive reviewers agree: The combination of "very minimal cast," thin texture, and moisturizing finish is a slam dunk, even through brutal heat waves. Also exciting? The company uses regenerative agriculture techniques that put carbon back in the soil, and partners with a worker-owned farming co-op for a markedly ethical approach.

Marlowe. Body Scrub Soap

Courtesy
Soft Services' Buffing Bar

Ever since trying Soft Services' Buffing Bar, I've been hooked on the extraordinarily smooth skin it delivers. The only downside is its $28 tag, so I'm mighty intrigued by the apparent dupe Marlowe delivers. Over 12,000 people have left the $9 buy a five-star rating, like one who called it "the best soap ever made." Its heavy-duty exfoliation comes from the pumice embedded in the soap's emollients, a combination which leaves skin moisturized and soft.

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

Courtesy
Shop now: $26; amazon.com

When you need a wipe, you need a wipe. With over 900 five-star ratings to their name, Ursa Major's Essential Face Wipes are one of the most beloved, eco-friendly options in the category; the "huge" wipes are loaded with hydrating aloe, exfoliating willow bark extract, and antioxidant-delivering green tea leaf, and made out of biodegradable bamboo fibers. As a user reported, the effect is supremely refreshing and feels like a spa visit.

Cliganic 100% Pure Vitamin E Oil for Skin

Courtesy
Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com

It pays to keep a solid vitamin E oil on hand. Like shea butter and coconut oil, the ingredient is a workhorse thanks to its potent antioxidant profile — and as one reviewer noted, Cliganic's has made a "dramatic difference" in their face and neck wrinkles and sagging skin. Almost 5,000 five-star ratings agree it's good stuff, with users dubbing it "absolute magic" for healing scars and moisturizing skin, and a "holy grail" for nail care.

