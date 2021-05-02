Women in Their 40s, 50s, and 60s All Swear by This $12 Anti-Aging Cream on Amazon
Like the vast majority of beauty lovers, I've been discovering dupes for popular products for years — ever since the days I devoured YouTube tutorials and began to shade match my foundation. And now, with an overwhelming amount of brands at our fingertips, finding affordable alternatives to tried-and-true gems is all the more easy. In fact, plenty of people swear the Acure Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream is an identical dupe for higher-end creams, and it's available for $12 on Amazon.
The superfood cream is packed with skin-loving ingredients like plant peptides, vitamin C, ferulic acid, and amino acids that soothe and hydrate the face while you sleep. The formulation is free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petroleum, and formaldehyde, and according to reviewers, is gentle enough for sensitive, acne-prone skin. Dedicated users say it works wonders on boosting elasticity, curing dry patches, and smoothing over wrinkles without clogging pores. Even those who have eczema and rosacea say it leaves their skin looking more beautiful than before.
People of all ages swear by using the brand regularly — one shopper wrote that it's a "superior moisturizing and softening product for more mature skin," while another said it provides "noticeable healing and softening right away."
"I was looking for a less expensive dupe of Drunk Elephant's peptide cream and I read this was a comparable product," wrote one shopper. "It did not disappoint! It is very moisturizing but absorbs quickly and doesn't feel greasy. I have combination skin with a super oily T-zone and it balances my skin really well. Love it!"
"I have dry skin (I'm 40 years old, for reference)," said another. "My skin is often prone to dry flaky patches. If you've suffered dry patches, you know how hard it is to find a moisturizer that works to eliminate (and not exacerbate) the problem. I used this for two nights and two days and have noticed that the patches are about 80 percent gone. My skin feels really smooth and soft, [with] no breakouts."
Save some extra money and opt for the Acure Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream while it's on sale on Amazon for $12.