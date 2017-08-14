These Products Cover Up and Treat Your Zit at the Very Same Time

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 14, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

It’s a catch-22 when you think about it. Covering up your zit with makeup hides the fact that you are dealing with a breakout, but then you risk the chance of clogging up that pore even more, thus making the blemish stick around longer. But thanks to new innovation in foundations, primers, and concealers with formula upgrades with acne-fighting ingredients galore, that might not be an issue at all anymore. You can mask that pimple and make it really disappear, too.

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.

1 of 4 Courtesy

 It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout 

You know those white and pink-hued spot treatments you dab on the top of your zit and then immediately go to bed? Meet the daytime version of that miracle product. IT Cosmetics developed a tinted acne spot treatment that is made with an army of blemish-fighting and oil-absorbing ingredients like zinc oxide, kaolin clay, witch hazel, tea tree, sulfur and even AHA/BHA complexes. On top of all that, it’s pigmented and available in seven different shades—so that you can truly mask the zit while it’s healing.

It Cosmetics $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

BareMinerals Blemish Remedy Foundation

This product is your answer when you want your skin to be able to breathe, but you also want to mask the redness and the breakouts you’re dealing with on your chin. It’s a buildable mineral powder foundation, available in 10 different shades, but it’s infused with tea tree oil to promote clearer skin and high-quality coverage. 

bareMinerals $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

M-61 Powerspot Conceal

This baby belongs in your handbag. It’s made with a well-balanced formula of anti-acne ingredients, like salicylic acid and witch hazel, and skin-soothers and redness-reducers like aloe. Dot it on your spot, blend it out, and know your breakout is on its way to banishment.

M-61 $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

COVER FX Blemish Treatment Concealer

Impressed is the only word. Cover FX formulated an acne-treating concealer with one percent salicylic acid to veil and care to your breakouts, wherever they may be.

Cover FX $25 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!