Prepare to Freak Out Over Abigail Breslin's Dirty Dancing-Inspired Tattoo 

Dance movies make up one of cinema's best genres, are we right? Solving problems, overcoming social divisions, and repairing relationships using the power of dance is a wonderful thing. It's easy to understand why there are five movies in the Step Up franchise and an upcoming remake of Dirty Dancing.

Turns out, Abigail Breslin is as big of a fan of dance movies as we are, at least her brand new tattoo makes it seem that way. She took to her Instagram to show it off, and we have a feeling you're going to recognize the quote. I carried a watermelon and all i got was this tattoo. #DirtyDancINKED (tattoo by @ih8videogames ) 👶🏼🍉🙏🏻🍉👶🏼 A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jun 14, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

Her new tat reads "No one puts baby in a corner" in cursive. Yes, our all-time favorite and probably the most famous one-liner from Patrick Swayze's Dirty Dancing character. ICYMI, she actually is starring in the upcoming remake of the flick, so it makes all the sense in the world that she was inspired to get this quote in ink.

We also should talk about how Abigail hashtagged her tattoo post #dirtydancINKED, which is maybe the best pun we've ever heard in quite some time.

