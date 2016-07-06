Your Latest Obsession: Yu-Be's Moisturizing Skin Cream

Every once in a while, a product that looks completely unassuming will totally blow me away. Yu-Be's Moisturizing Skin Cream is one of those products. You see, this Japanese cream is housed in a rather plain Jane white jar (or tube) with straightforward black text and a bright orange lid. The contents are non-descript, as well. It's slightly yellow in color, really thick, and has a camphor, medicinal smell that fades once you apply it. Any old cream, right? Wrong.

Despite it not being much to look at, though, it's a blessing-of-a-moisturizer that melts into the skin and miraculously cures even the driest skin. Curious to learn how it was so good at doing its job, I did a little digging. First, I discovered that the Yu-Be brand was founded over 50 years ago, in 1957, and that it's considered one of the leading, most trusted brands in Japan.

Second, I learned that the cream contains a super concentrated amount of glycerin, as well as skin-nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, B2, and camphor.

You can use it anywhere you want, but I like to use it on my knuckles, lips, and my feet. Who can argue with a multi-use balm?

It keeps my heels super soft and moisturized, even when I'm running around during the day with sandals or flip flops.

Just goes to show that you shouldn't judge a product by its cover.