There's a Reason Australians Worship This 6-Step Skin Care Line

Australia is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders on Earth. But there's a problem with its geography: The ozone above Australia—AKA the atmospheric layer that protects we humans from UV exposure—is thinner than that hovering over the rest of the world. That said, it's the sad truth that—according to Australia's Cancer Council—two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they hit 70.

So it's no wonder that a skin-care range that acknowledges—and seeks to treat—the effects of the sun has become a hit among Aussies. Rationale Skin Care was formulated by Australian cosmetic chemist Richard Parker for his dermatologist clients, operating on the knowledge that 80% of facial aging is caused by sun damage. That in mind, he turned to botanicals native to Australia that had already evolved to protect themselves from—and repair existing—solar damage.

The cornerstone of the resulting range is The Essential Six set ($82-$185; rationale.com), which includes a cleanser, three serums, a day cream (with SPF), and a night cream, all of which include the aforementioned botanically-derived antioxidant sun-protectant complex. When used in conjunction with each other, you've got yourself both a proactive and reactive battle plan against sun damage. Three cheers for the land down under.