Um, This Serum Is Literally Happy Hour for Your Face 

I'm not exactly sure when the last time I popped bottles was, but I'm pretty sure it was at least four years ago. Seriously, I am an octogenarian trapped in the body of a 25-year-old woman. Please, I don't want to go to happy hour. I want to go home and take a bath and watch re-runs of I Love Lucy. Needless to say, I'm not one to partake in the post-work drinks circuit. Which, as it happens, is pretty good for my skin because we all know that the first place you'll see the aftershock of a fun bender is probably on your face. No fun!

However, I have found a way to partake in the odd post-work tipple, and I don't have to worry about it wrecking havoc on my mug. Hello, Champagne Serum.

I know this probably isn't what Birdman and Lil' Wayne had in mind when they penned the iconic tune that played in the background of most parties I attended in high school, but I have been popping champagne like I'm in the championship game. You're welcome.

OK, I'll put my teenage nostalgia aside to talk about my favorite skin balancing serum, Leahlani Skincare Champagne Serum ($32; leahlaniskincare.com). I've written about Leahlani before, largely because Leah, the founder, makes incredible organic products infused with pure nectars and tropical Hawaiian fruits that make an incredible difference in the condition of my skin.

This product in particular is amazing if you are experiencing a skin freak-out because it's that time of the month, or if you are coming off of a breakout, or even if you are mid-breakout. First of all, the blend of ingredients, a cocktail if you will, is perfect for reducing inflammation because you've got the trifecta of green, white, and rooibos tea, which does double duty working to strengthen your skin's elasticity.

You also get a blend of lavender, chamomile, and rose geranium that will balance your skin out—soothing any oiliness, dryness, or just general stressed-outness of your skin. I have found that not only does my skin look calm when I use it, but after days of sustained use, any oiliness I am experiencing is pretty much gone, whereas dry areas have been quenched and my skin is at an equilibrium.

The oils in which the aforementioned ingredients are added, namely cold-pressed grape seed and chardonnay seed oil (both organic, obvs) are what give the serum its name.

My favorite part of this serum has to be that it contains some seriously potent vitamin C, by way of rosehip oil, which also doses your gorgeous face with fatty-acid rich omega oils and skin protecting antioxidants, so it helps treat any scarring or pigmentation you have like a BOSS.

Wanna crack open a bottle of this now, don't you? Bonus points because it won't give you a nasty hangover, and as far as serums go, it's very inexpensive. Aloha, indeed.