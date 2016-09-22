7 Facial Peels You Can DIY at Home

Jenny Van Sommers
InStyle Staff
Sep 22, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

Cleopatra is said to have slathered her skin with spoiled milk (full of lactic acid) to get glowing. While not a new concept, using acids to shed superficial layers and reveal a more radiant surface can be tricky: Some formulas gently dissolve dead cells; others tackle dark spots and fine lines but require considerable downtime. However, doctors say DIY peels offer real-life results, albeit more slowly than in-office versions. So if you’re facing a bit of dullness and mild acne flare-ups. These sloughers can brighten your outlook. Here, we have seven peels you do at-home for whatever your skin needs may be.

VIDEO: The Best Moisturizers for Year Round Dry Skin 

1 of 7 Courtesy

For Hands

It’s true, pesky signs of aging can show up on your hands, too. The trio of papaya, pumpkin, and grapefruit enzymes in this peel gently dissolves dead cells to reveal fresher skin.

Radical Skincare Express Delivery Enzyme Peel.

Radical Skincare $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

For Your Chest And Back

If you’re prone to breakouts on areas other than your face, these oversized glycolic acid-infused pads are ideal for brushing over large areas to clear clogged pores.

Cane + Austen ReTexture Pads.

Cane + Austin $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

For Sensitive Types

The quinoa-husk extract in this liquid helps accelerate cell turnover to reveal a smooth, radiant complexion below the surface without causing major irritation.

Kiehl's Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate. 

Kiehl's $54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

For Fine Lines

To minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, choose a peel with a mix of glycolic acid and soothing botanicals like this one by Mary Hay to slough off dead skin daily.

Mary Kay TimeWise Repair Revealing Radiance Facial Peel. 

Mary Kay $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

For An Overnight Fix

Sleep away a dull, uneven complexion—really. This Kate Somerville leave-on peel works overnight to completely revive skin thanks to pure retinol minimizing signs of aging, and lactose and glycolic acids smoothing its texture.

Kate Someville RetAsphere Micro Peel. 

Kate Somerville $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

For Dark Spots

Out dark spots!  For a brighter, even complexion the combination of vitamin C and ferulic, glycolic, and lactic acids in these pads tackle surface hyperpigmentation, while antioxidants help prevent new patches from forming.

DERMADoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel Pads with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E.

$78 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

For Breakouts 

To zap zits, use these salicyclic and mandelic acid pads to clean oil and grime from clogged pores. 

Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Overnight Repairing Pads. 

Philosophy $42 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!