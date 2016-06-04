6 Super Moisturizing Hand Masks to Try Now

Erin Lukas
Jun 04, 2016

Rough hands? Brittle nails? There’s a mask for that. Masks are no longer just for your face and now more than ever, there’s a variety of sheet and cream options to treat your skin from head-to-toe, including one of the hardest working parts of your body: your hands. Inspired by popular Korean beauty rituals these scrubs, gloves, and lotions are packed with nourishing and anti-aging ingredients to keep your hands and nails looking their best. If you’ve been looking for a way to keep your manicures looking fresh between appointments, consider your search over. So give your tired hands a well-deserved break and get your mask on with these six hand and nail treatments. 

L'Occitane One Minute Hand Scrub 

Formulated with organic sugars and shea oil, this gentle scrub sloughs off dead skin to revive dry hands. 

Karune Age-Defying+ Hand Mask

The secret to hands that will look as youthful as your complexion? This serum-soaked mask, which deep conditions skin to keep hands firm and smooth.  

Kokostar Nail Therapy Multivitamin Nail Treatment 

At $4 a pop, this mask that you slip on each finger, will strengthen and prevent nails from splitting and cost you less than the price of your daily latte.

Lush Golden Handshake Hot Hand Mask 

Your hardworked hands deserve a warm bath too. Pop this mask into a bowl, pour in some hot water, and soak your hands to treat them to a nourishing and hydrating treatment infused with avocado and argan oils, and murumuru butter. 

Sephora Collection Avocado Hand Mask

Slip on this pair of gloves for 15 minutes for its avocado rich formula to sooth and soften rough hands. 

Sally's Box Friendly Milk Nail Mask 

This K-beauty favorite is packed with goat milk and fruit extracts to repair and strengthen brittle nails and tough cuticles to keep your nails in tip-top shape. 

