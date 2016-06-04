6 Super Moisturizing Hand Masks to Try Now

Rough hands? Brittle nails? There’s a mask for that. Masks are no longer just for your face and now more than ever, there’s a variety of sheet and cream options to treat your skin from head-to-toe, including one of the hardest working parts of your body: your hands. Inspired by popular Korean beauty rituals these scrubs, gloves, and lotions are packed with nourishing and anti-aging ingredients to keep your hands and nails looking their best. If you’ve been looking for a way to keep your manicures looking fresh between appointments, consider your search over. So give your tired hands a well-deserved break and get your mask on with these six hand and nail treatments.