5 Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Look Downright Magical 

There are nights when you just want your skin to look amazing. Trust me, I've been there a lot recently. There's nothing like a last minute first date to send you into an emotional tailspin because you want to look so beautiful that your date thinks you are not entirely real. Maybe it's for a fancy event where you will surely run into all of the people you have ever wanted to impress, and therefore want your skin to look so good it's intimidating. We've all been there, OK?

In those panicky times, I have a series of masks that I turn to for the purposes of making my skin look downright incredible.

Check them out for yourself and stop traffic with that glow, bebe.

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 

I love this mask for a number of reasons, namely the fact that it tingles a little, but mostly because it really does what it says. Slather some on, wait about 20 minutes, and your excess oil will be absorbed, your pores will seem less congested, and you'll have been lightly exfoliated, too. 

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask 

Use this mask the night of your event/date as your first step of prep. This is a clay mask, but it's not at all drying. Pop it on for a nice 30 minute stint, sip some tea or a little pre-party spritzer, and then wash it off to smoother, brighter, and tighter skin. It's like an instant facelift, really.

Tata Harper Instant Resurfacing Mask 

If your skin has been looking dull, we highly suggest you use this before your big night out. It's an incredibly effective and gentle beta-hydroxy treatment and you don't need any downtime after it gives your face a peel. There are pomegranate enzymes for a deep cleanse and pore minimization, French pink clay to shrink your pores and serve as a decongestant, and white willow for cellular renewal.

Leahlani Meli Glow Illuminating Mask 

There simply isn't a skin-care line on the planet that makes me feel as rare and magical as Leahlani does, and that is mostly because of this mask.

It's a beautiful blend of enzymes, beauty oils, hyaluronic acid, and creamy raw honey from Hawaii, all of which work together to increase the blood circulation of your skin. It'll give you the glow you've always wanted, and as a bonus, your skin will be left hydrated, supple, and soft. 

Pixi Glow Mud Mask 

If I have a big event coming up and my skin is looking a little worse for the wear, the glow mud mask by Pixi is my go-to. The mix of mineral-rich mud, ginseng, and aloe all work together to clear up existing breakouts and revitalize your tired face. Give it 15 minutes and I promise you will feel better about the appearance of your skin. 

