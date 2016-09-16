Face Mists to Stock Up on—Because It's Still Hot Out 

While facial mists, particularly of the hydrating variety, are super lovely (and effective) year round, we find them especially handy during the fall, when the weather hasn't quite tapered off (AKA, it's still hot out sometimes) and we're starting to experience seasonal dryness.

In a sense, it's the perfect product for good ole autumn—incredibly refreshing (helpful when you're melting and you also need your makeup to stay) and hydrating. Here are some of our squad faves!