Face Mists to Stock Up on—Because It's Still Hot Out 

tula/Instagram

Face mist transcends seasonality. 

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 16, 2016 @ 9:30 am

While facial mists, particularly of the hydrating variety, are super lovely (and effective) year round, we find them especially handy during the fall, when the weather hasn't quite tapered off (AKA, it's still hot out sometimes) and we're starting to experience seasonal dryness. 

In a sense, it's the perfect product for good ole autumn—incredibly refreshing (helpful when you're melting and you also need your makeup to stay) and hydrating. Here are some of our squad faves!

1 of 5 Courtesy

NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray

MIMI Squad member Sarah Zerbe, of Stylish, Sassy and Classy, swears by this selection saying, "My go to face mist is the NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray. Not only is this spray affordable (under $10), it really does make a difference with the finish of my makeup. It helps to create a flawless non-powdery finish that will last all day long."

$8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Tula Urban Defense Hydrating Mist 

Victoria, my lovely colleague, swears by this selection and I would have to agree. It's light and refreshing, but holds a hydration punch. And it has probiotics, which helps keep your skin pH healthy, keeping breakouts at bay. 

$28 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist 

Squad member Ashlee Hightower, of The Cobalt Chronicales, counts this among of her favorites. Why?

"I love the refreshing feeling that just one spritz provides! It provides the perfect amount of moisture to my skin prior to applying my makeup for the day and at the end of the day, right before applying my nighttime moisturizer," she explains. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist and Setting Spray 

I am so obsessed with this face mist. I can't get enough. It has yummy ingredients like kiwi fruit extract that helps improve the skin's barrier function and a natural polymer that helps stop oil migration on your face—AKA your makeup is going to stay put. Plus, it has mint so it's really refreshing for flights... or when you're tired... or sweaty. Basically, all the time. 

$44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Ole Henriksen Facial Water Trio 

This selection is fantastic because you can use the orange in the morning as your AHA toner, carry the green oil control mist during the day, and then keep the purple bottle, which is super gentle, nourishing, and hydrating, at your bedside. So convenient. So effective. 

$18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!