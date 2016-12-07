6 Detox Treatments for When Your Skin Is Freaking Out

Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 07, 2016

Sometimes it feels like your skin is turning against you. It’s like weird, random revenge because you forgot to take off your makeup that one time, or that other time when you picked a zit. Maybe there’s an actual reason—like you went overboard with the sugar, you’re PMSing, or you forgot to buy the non-comedogenic moisturizer. 

Whatever the reason, your skin is straight pissed, and you need to fix the sitch, like, yesterday. 

Whether you’re looking to cleanse your pores of impurities causing your breakouts or the dullness is getting out of control, these detox treatments will come in handy. So break out the mask, sign onto Netflix, and chill. For real. 

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Sheet Mask

Not only does pollution do damage to the environment, it can do some nasty things to your skin, messing with your pores and could play an impact in premature aging. YIKES. Alba Botanica’s new volcanic clay sheet mask helps to rid your pores of toxins (dirt, debris) in a super convenient way. 

Erno Laszlo Exfoliate and Detox Hydrogel Mask

This mask is pricey, but it’s SO worth it. Not only does it draw out impurities, it shrinks your pores and exfoliates, so your skin feels so much smoother. It also feels refreshing and cold, so there's almost this cooling sensation. 

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask

This pastel green clay mask makes for selfies, and the "instant" in its name is no joke. It leaves your skin feeling super clean (but not uncomfortable) and you'll see a visible difference in the size of your pores. One tip? Definitely follow up with a moisturizer. 

Deep Sheet: Purifying Charcoal Mask

In case you needed another charcoal sheet mask suggestion (keep 'em stocked!), this one makes a bad skin day feel SO much better. 

BIORÉ Self Heating One Minute Mask

Heat opens up your pores, and this mask uses that logic to remove the gunk that might be sitting in your skin. It’s self-heating when in contact with water and does the trick in 60 seconds. 

SW Basics Hibiscus Mask

A powder mask, you mix this baby with water to activate the green clay and lavender inside to detoxify and soothe. It's also 100 percent natural and organic, so the bonus goes without saying. 

