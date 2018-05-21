The 5 Anti-Aging Serums Our Editors Swear By

No offense to moisturizer, but serum is the real workhorse of any skin-care routine: Since they tend to be more lightweight than hydrating creams, they’re able to penetrate more deeply into skin, delivering active ingredients along the way. And when they're of the anti-aging variety, that means reducing the appearance of redness, wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots.

It also happens to be the product that our InStyle beauty team freaks out over the most. When you find that miracle serum that addresses your specific issues, it has the potential to transform your skin.

Read on for the blends that we buy in triplicate.

