The 5 Anti-Aging Serums Our Editors Swear By

No offense to moisturizer, but serum is the real workhorse of any skin-care routine: Since they tend to be more lightweight than hydrating creams, they’re able to penetrate more deeply into skin, delivering active ingredients along the way. And when they're of the anti-aging variety, that means reducing the appearance of redness, wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. 

It also happens to be the product that our InStyle beauty team freaks out over the most. When you find that miracle serum that addresses your specific issues, it has the potential to transform your skin. 

Read on for the blends that we buy in triplicate. 

PETER THOMAS ROTH Potent-C Power Serum

"When I was a baby beauty editor, a derm told me that if you’re only going to use one product—besides SPF—make it a vitamin C serum. I’ve heeded those words ever since, and years later, I can finally say I’ve found a formula that isn’t smelly. (So many vitamin C serums smell, er, garbage-y.) Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum, welcome to the fold." — Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Editor

CAUDALIE Premier Cru Serum

"This serum is the closest I’ll ever get to Harvard—because it was developed by scientists from the Ivy League college’s medical school. Although resveratrol and the plant extract betaine make it extremely effective at fighting fine lines and wrinkles, it's never irritated or dried out my sensitive skin. It soaks in instantly. Formula aside, what I really love about this Caudalie serum is that it has a pump instead of a dropper. It’s easier to apply and my hands never feel greasy." — Erin Lukas, Associate Beauty Editor

BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE SERUM ELASTINE MARINE

"I am a Biologique Recherche addict. If it comes with the brand's label, I will invest. I use its Sérum Elastine Marine after exfoliating with P50. It’s a bio marine serum which, in my head, means I’m one with the ocean. The rumors are true: The product does not smell great, but I always get compliments on my skin and have yet to get an injection." — Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

SULWHASOO First Care Activating Serum EX

"This lightweight essence is the first step of my morning routine. It’s loaded with potent herbal extracts (like brightening licorice root), and preps my skin so it drinks up the serums and moisturizers I apply afterward. Sometimes I’ll even press some on over my makeup for a refreshing mid-day glow boost." — Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum

"I'm a huge fan of this Dior serum line. I regularly use the redness-reducing formula, but recently added this glow-boosting version to my routine. It brightens skin thanks to an ingredient called murunga plum, which is apparently even more concentrated in vitamin C than oranges. It's never greasy and gives my skin the glow that no sleep and stress had wiped away." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

