Brightening Treatments to Repair That Vacay Sun Damage 

Listen, sometimes sunscreen isn't bulletproof. 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 14, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

I'm not the kind of girl who goes in the sun without sunscreen. I'm just not. I'd no sooner light my hair on fire. Sun damage is just nothing I want to mess with. That being said, I do go in the sun and sometimes even the most diligent SPF re-application can't prevent a sun spot or two.

Not to mention, I pick my skin when it's broken out, so I'm super vulnerable to post-pimple hyperpigmenation. The great news for me is there are treatments that give me a little more wiggle room with controlling damage.

This is not to say that they enable bad behavior, but they certainly are a safety blanket of sorts. These are some that will help you do some damage control. It's handled. Think of me like the Olivia Pope of the beauty industry. 

RESIST 25 Percent Vitamin C Spot Treatment 

Vitamin C is a magical ingredient because not only does it feed the collagen in your face, it's also pretty butt-kicking when it comes to fading hyperpigmentation.

This formulation is super handy because it's a very concentrated spot treatment that literally works to fade said spot. 

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Peel Extra Strength Daily Peel 

These pads are going to counteract signs of aging that you might get from the sun. Two pads a day and you might find that your skin tone has evened out, perhaps even less dullness and dryness, too.

Oh, yeah! And it gets maj bonus points for fighting acne. 

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask 

This amazing new release from Fresh is a gorgeous face mask that works hard to make you glow. There's a physical scrub element to it, as well as an AHA, so you're really going to see a healthy glow quite instantly. Also, like everything else from Fresh, it's smells so dang good it hurts. 

Youth Corridor Ultimate Antioxidant C Boost Serum 

This serum was my gateway into the world of vitamin C, and I credit it to making me look healthy even in the depths of heinous winter.

It makes fine lines look less pronounced, protects your skin from environmental aggressors, and it fights sun damage present and future. 

