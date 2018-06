The thin-skinned eye area is especially prone to lines and sun damage, so you want to keep it protected daily with sunblock. This lightweight lotion boasts a whopping SPF 50+ to shield from wrinkle-causing UV rays. Antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea offer protection against free radicals (those skin-cell-damaging molecules produced by the sun, and other environmental pollutants). The skin under your eyes can also get very dry, especially as you age, so you’ll love the hyaluronic acid in this blend, which hydrates and helps plump creases.