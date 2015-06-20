Why You Need a Makeup-Removing Cleanser—Stat

We'll admit, sometimes when it's been a long week, and a Friday work event turns into a night out turns into an early in the wee hours sort of affair, we'll skip the makeup remover when we're crashing into bed. But here's something of a game-changer to your face-washing routine: makeup-removing cleansers are better than ever. While you may think a simple swipe of eye makeup remover is doing the trick, don't forget about the rest of your face (think foundation and bronzer build-up). That's why below, we've rounded up our favorite makeup-removing cleansers to ensure a clean complexion. Now you have no excuses!

PHOTOS: 12 Amazingly Efficient Makeup-Removing Cleansers

1 of 12 Courtesy

Chanel Le Blanc Brightening Tri-Phase Makeup Remover

This unique-textured formula switches from gel, to oil, to lotion, leaving the skin looking soft and vibrant. 

($60; chanel.com)

2 of 12 Courtesy

M-A-C Cleanse Off Oil

This gentle texture works to erase makeup without irritating the skin.

($31; maccosmetics.com)

3 of 12 Courtesy

Garnier Clean+ Makeup Removing Lotion Cleanser Sensitive Skin 

A perfect formula to target sensitive skin, this cleansing lotion also works to dissolve waterproof mascara.

($6; target.com)

4 of 12 Courtesy

Lancôme Eau Fraiche Douceur Micellar Cleansing Water Face, Eyes, Lips

This purifying cleansing water works to instantly remove all makeup- no rinsing necessary. 

($38; lancome-usa.com)

5 of 12 Courtesy

GlamGlow Powercleanse Daily Dual Cleanser

This dual cleanser of mud and oil to foam doubles the makeup elimination while leaving behind a flawless, clean face.

($39; sephora.com)

6 of 12 Courtesy

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water

This easy-to-use best selling micellar water gently removes makeup, which leaves the skin feeling refreshed. 

($39; sephora.com)

7 of 12 Courtesy

Neutrogena Naturals Fresh Cleansing + Makeup Remover

This one-step makeup removing formula works to fully eliminate makeup while also moisturizing the skin. 

($6; drugstore.com)

8 of 12 Courtesy

La Mer The Cleansing Oil

This detoxifying cleanser forms a milky texture when mixed with water, ideal for removing face and eyemakeup and energizing the skin. 

($80; cremedelamer.com)

9 of 12 Courtesy

Simple Cleansing Micellar Water

This pure cleansing water works to revitalize the skin and remove makeup- no need to rinse.

($7; ulta.com)

10 of 12 Courtesy

Boots Botanics All Bright Micellar 3 in 1 Cleansing Solution

This must-have threesome dissolves makeup, unclogs pores and removes impurities all at once. 

($8; walgreens.com)

11 of 12 Courtesy

Clinique Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser

This creamy-mousse texture works to quickly wipe out all makeup and suncreen. 

($20; clinique.com)

12 of 12 Courtesy

Caudalie Make-Up Remover Cleansing Water

Without drying out the skin, this soap-free cleansing water removes impurities such as dirt, oil, and makeup. 

($28; sephora.com)

