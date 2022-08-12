The Wrinkle-Smoothing Sheet Mask Used by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Demi Moore Is on Sale at Dermstore

Plus, it’s great for sensitive skin.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

111 Skin Bio Cellulose Mask
Photo: Getty Images

As a beauty editor, I have two main roles outside of writing: subjecting my body, hair, face, and nails to innovative new formulas and alerting readers of all the hacks, trends, or treatments to try. Although it can be a massive undertaking testing so many items, there are always standout products that make it so worthwhile, like 111 Skin Bio Cellulose Mask.

I first spotted the celebrity-loved mask on the Spring/Summer 2021 New York Fashion Week runways. Backstage at more than five shows, makeup artists were prepping models' skin with the ultra-hydrating mask to provide a clean canvas and glow for makeup application. The lead educator for 111 Skin shared how the formula helps soothe stressed out skin, a common condition for runway models whose skin is manipulated multiple times a week.

111SKIN Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask Single
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $32); dermstore.com

It wasn't long after that my favorite celebrities gave the sheet mask their stamp of approval. First, there was Jennifer Aniston who raved about the hydrating tool as her go-to product for Emmy Awards preparation. Then, actress and entrepreneur mongol, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, claimed the Bio Cellulose Mask is "the first thing that goes on [her] face before any makeup, and it makes anything [she] puts on look flawless." As if that wasn't enough to convince me into purchasing a pack, flawless-skin celeb Demi Moore counted it as her best pre-show step.

As an avid traveler, my skin often becomes irritated in climates it isn't used to. With the celebrity backing and claims to soothe stressed out skin, I set out to try the sheet mask. After just one use, the small amount of rosacea on my cheeks decreased and my overall complexion appeared brighter. The Bio Cellulose Mask not only delivers results, but it also just feels good while de-puffing and soothing sensitive skin. Oftentimes with sheet masks, I have a hard time adjusting the mask to fit my small face, but the Bio Cellulose Mask fits an assortment of face sizes. Plus, it's 25 percent off right now at Dermstore, so it really is the best time to invest.

For special events, long travel days, or times you just need a hydration boost, look no further than 111 Skin Bio Cellulose Mask.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Winnie Harlow Image Face Cleanser
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This Now-$29 Brightening Cleanser From a Celebrity-Loved Brand
Resurfacing Face Mask Review
I Relied on This Gentle Exfoliating Mask for Fresh-Looking Skin on My Wedding Day 
According to Shoppers, This "Airy" Moisturizer Makes Their Skin Feel "Like Butter"
This Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Approved Cream Makes Shoppers Look "Five Years Younger" Overnight
Lady Gaga Face Mask
Lady Gaga Used This De-Puffing Sheet Mask That Shoppers Say "Obliterated" Their Fine Lines
Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Uses this $20 Moisturizer That Thousands of Shoppers Also Swear By
Natalia Dyer Uses This $20 Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin That 17,000+ Shoppers Also Swear by
These Are the 7 Best Toners for Dry, Flaky Skin
The 7 Best Toners for Dry, Flaky Skin, According to Dermatologists
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This French Moisturizing Primer Remains Unrivaled
Pat McGrath Is Launching Her First Skincare Product
Pat McGrath's First-Ever Skincare Product Is Here
Red haired woman applying a green skincare mask
These 10 Face Masks Help Clear Breakouts Faster
This $6 Cleanser Removes Every Ounce of Makeup Without Pissing Off My Eczema-Prone Skin
This $6 Cleanser Removes Every Ounce of Makeup Without Pissing Off My Eczema-Prone Skin
Augustinus Bader the Cream
Supermodels and Celebrities Can't Stop Using This $175 Moisturizer That Minimizes Wrinkles
One Use of This Product Improved My Skin More Than The Entirety of My Long Term Skincare Routine
This Liquid Exfoliant Mimics the Effects of a Chemical Peel — at a Fraction of the Price
Hailey Bieber Hydrating Self Tanner
Hailey Bieber Uses This Hydrating Self-Tanner to Give Her Face a "Nice Little Glow"
Cirrcell Clay Wash
This Clay Cleanser Is So Popular, It's Already Sold Out Twice This Year
The 10 Best Primers for Dry Skin That Leave You With a Dewy Glow
The 10 Best Primers for Dry Skin That Leave You With a Dewy Glow
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20
Here Are 20 of the Best The Ordinary Products—All Under $20