According to Shoppers, This Wrinkle-Targeting Balm "Visibly Smoothes" Their Skin

For skincare that's going to deliver tangible results, it's hard to top a formula with retinol. The ingredient is the gold-standard for treating wrinkles, dark marks, and acne, since it increases collagen production and the speed of skin cell turnover. These days, there are 101 ways to try the household name — and if you want an easy one, 100% Pure's Retinol Restorative Overnight Balm gets rave reviews.

There are few things more luxurious-feeling than massaging a salve into your skin in a dimly lit bathroom, and the brand's formula ups the ante with a pared-down, yet multitasking ingredient list that means business, according to users. One person said it "visibly smoothed" their "very dry, mature" skin, so much that they're on their third restock. Another wrote that it's the rare buy that had them scraping up "every last drop."

Per one more customer on the brand's website, the wrinkle-targeting balm has "done wonders" thanks to its combination of moisturizing, brightening, and softening additions. Avocado butter and organic sunflower oil headline, followed by beeswax and shea butter; vitamin E and ascorbyl palmitate add antioxidants, and retinol, well, see above.

Shop now: $68; 100percentpure.com and amazon.com

The ingredient list has impressed over 500 people, going by the number of five-star ratings at 100% Pure's website. One person said that within a few weeks of using it, they saw faded dark spots and fewer lines; another commented it "really perks up [their] skin overnight," and a third said the moisturizer made their "bumps and roughness" disappear within seven days. A last fan went so far as to call it the best retinol cream on the market, which is high praise.

As an added bonus, the formula, along with everything from the brand, is cruelty-free. To try the Retinol Restorative Overnight Balm, get it for $68 at the brand's website and Amazon.