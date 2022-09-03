Beauty Skincare The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours Plus, save on an editor-approved caffeine eye cream. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 3, 2022 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: 100% Pure/ InStyle Of the endless Labor Day sales I've sifted through (it's part of the job), I've found a few select products and deals worth the time and money. One of which is the 15-percent-off sitewide sale happening today through September 5 at 100% Pure. The InStyle editor-approved Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream or the top-rated Retinol Restorative Overnight Balm are surefire favorites to consider while you can get them for less, but I would steer you in the direction of the Multi-Vitamin and Antioxidants Potent PM Serum that has over 800 five-star ratings. As stated by the product's name, this nighttime treatment is packed with a long list of vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and retinol. While some anti-aging skincare products contain one hero ingredient, this one has an all-star lineup that incorporates many. Courtesy Shop now: $61 (Originally $72); 100percentpure.com As a refresher, Vitamin C slows down the development of new fine lines and wrinkles, keeps skin plump and firm, and fades dark spots. Vitamin E is another antioxidant that helps skin retain moisture and stay hydrated. Niacinamide is a type of vitamin B3 that reduces wrinkles and other signs of aging in addition to encouraging a smooth texture. Retinol, arguably the most famous ingredient of the bunch, is coveted for its multifacetedness — it speeds up cell turnover for a bright complexion, combats wrinkles, and increases collagen production. This is all to say that 100% Pure's Potent PM Serum is seriously effective at diminishing wrinkles, brightening skin tone, and ensuring a firm complexion. One reviewer wrote that after just one week of using the night serum, they can "already see reduced lines" and their skin is "brighter." A different shopper said, "it works beautifully at lifting and tightening my skin, while a final user wrote, "this is the holy grail of serums… it fades dark spots, smooths texture, shrinks pores, [and] tones." You have less than 72 hours to shop 100% Pure's Labor Day sale. It's also worth noting that several reviewers mention the Multi-Vitamin and Antioxidants Potent PM Serum is occasionally out of stock, so consider that an inside tip to hurry and shop the sale before items start to sell out. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit