The Anti-Aging Serum Users Call a "Holy Grail" for "Reducing Lines" Is on Sale for Less Than 72 Hours

Plus, save on an editor-approved caffeine eye cream.

Published on September 3, 2022 @ 03:00AM

The Antioxidant Serum Shoppers Call a “Holy Grail” for “Reducing Fine Lines” is Discounted for Less than 72 Hours
Photo: 100% Pure/ InStyle

Of the endless Labor Day sales I've sifted through (it's part of the job), I've found a few select products and deals worth the time and money. One of which is the 15-percent-off sitewide sale happening today through September 5 at 100% Pure.

The InStyle editor-approved Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream or the top-rated Retinol Restorative Overnight Balm are surefire favorites to consider while you can get them for less, but I would steer you in the direction of the Multi-Vitamin and Antioxidants Potent PM Serum that has over 800 five-star ratings.

As stated by the product's name, this nighttime treatment is packed with a long list of vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and retinol. While some anti-aging skincare products contain one hero ingredient, this one has an all-star lineup that incorporates many.

Multi-Vitamin + Antioxidants Potent PM Serum
Courtesy

Shop now: $61 (Originally $72); 100percentpure.com

As a refresher, Vitamin C slows down the development of new fine lines and wrinkles, keeps skin plump and firm, and fades dark spots. Vitamin E is another antioxidant that helps skin retain moisture and stay hydrated. Niacinamide is a type of vitamin B3 that reduces wrinkles and other signs of aging in addition to encouraging a smooth texture. Retinol, arguably the most famous ingredient of the bunch, is coveted for its multifacetedness — it speeds up cell turnover for a bright complexion, combats wrinkles, and increases collagen production.

This is all to say that 100% Pure's Potent PM Serum is seriously effective at diminishing wrinkles, brightening skin tone, and ensuring a firm complexion.

One reviewer wrote that after just one week of using the night serum, they can "already see reduced lines" and their skin is "brighter." A different shopper said, "it works beautifully at lifting and tightening my skin, while a final user wrote, "this is the holy grail of serums… it fades dark spots, smooths texture, shrinks pores, [and] tones."

You have less than 72 hours to shop 100% Pure's Labor Day sale. It's also worth noting that several reviewers mention the Multi-Vitamin and Antioxidants Potent PM Serum is occasionally out of stock, so consider that an inside tip to hurry and shop the sale before items start to sell out.

