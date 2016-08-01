Yes, There's a 100 Layers of Face Mask Video 

There's just something about the number 100 that seems to fascinate people. First we saw a plethora of 100 Years of Beauty videos focusing on a diverse array of cultures, now the trend seems to be applying 100 layers of absolutely any and every product in one's makeup bag.

Beauty clogger Josefin Lillakas took it upon herself to tackle the face mask—100 layers of it. And, wow, does it look painful when she attempts to peel it off.

The mask Lillakas just for her experiment has an almost latex-like look to it, and she tries to allow the product to dry completely between each layer by using a hair dryer to set it. The whole process took a lot of time and while we admire her pluck and stick-to-it-iveness we feel like she's earned herself one heck of a spa day where a pro treats her pores with tender loving care. She deserves it.

And perhaps if Lillakas tries this beauty stunt again, she may want to try a mask that is a little more forgiving because this left us screaming, "Ouch!"

And in case you're wondering, it looks like Lillakas used the JorgObe Skincare Black Peel Off Masque.