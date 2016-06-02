10 Face Mists to Keep Your Complexion From Melting

Erin Lukas
Jun 02, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

There’s a lot to love about summer: longer days, throwing our winter gear into storage, and warmer weather, but when temperatures are so hot we reach our boiling points, a cloud is thrown over our sunny dispositions.

Not only is spritzing on a facial mist super-refreshing alternative to having an A/C or fan on you at all times on sticky summer days, many formulas boast other skin care benefits such as anti-aging and SPF protection. While a mist may seem frivolous at first since it’s not an essential step that has to be included in any good skin care routine, when you’re sweaty and overheated on a mid-summer afternoon, you’ll be thankful you made the addition. Get spritzing with the following ten mists that will keep your complexion calm, cool, and refreshed throughout summer. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Caudalie Grape Water 

Whether you’re sensitive and just had a harsh peel or facial or you struggle with a skin condition such as rosacea, this cult-favorite mist’s mineral and active plant ingredients will calm redness and inflammation to even out your complexion. 

Caudalie $13 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Farmacy Skin Dew Hydrating Essence Mist & Setting Spray 

Farmacy’s invigorating spray is packed with a blend of natural ingredients including essential oils and cichoric acid, a powerful natural antioxidant that firms skin and prevents hyperpigmentation. 

Farmacy $44 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran Nirvana Hydrating Treatment Mist 

Formulated with argan oil, coconut water, and cucumber extract, it doesn’t get more nourishing and refreshing than this mist. 

Josie Maran $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Ole Henriksen Grease Relief Facial Water 

What’s unique about this facial water is that not only will it cool you down on hot summer days, it contains a trifecta of gentle exfoliating ingredients such as lactic acid, golden seal, and hops to keep excess oil and redness under control.  

Ole Henriksen $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

This Works In Transit Spray On Moisture 

The name of this mist says it all: Stash a bottle of this spray in your purse, desk drawer, and bathroom to quickly revive your complexion as needed. 

This Works $33 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Lavett & Chin Coconut Moisturizing Facial Mist 

Add Lavett & Chin’s mist to the long list of reasons we’re obsessed with coconut oil. In this spray, it acts as a powerful humectant that helps skin retain moisture on sweaty days, and the tropical coconut scent will instantly make you feel like you’re on vacation. 

Lavett & Chin $32 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Sisley Paris Botanical Floral Spray Mist 

The cure-all for any and all mid-workday blues: Sisley’s Paris’s mist. Its fresh floral scent of orange blossom, rose, and cornflower will instantly boost your mood (and your complexion) to help you forget you’re stuck inside a bland office. 

Sisley $100 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Spray With Rosemary SPF 50 

If you’re like us, and often find yourself slacking on reapplying sunscreen throughout the day, Supergoop!’s innovative mist offers an easy solution. It offers SPF 50 UV ray protection in just a few spritzes and can be applied over makeup without ruining it; in fact it helps set it. 

Supergoop $28 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist 

Heat waves have nothing on Chanel’s spray. This moisturizing mist is packed with vitamin A,C, and E, and hyaluronic acid which leaves skin feeling super soft and cool.  

Chanel $90 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb, And Rosewater 

In need of a mid-day pick me up? Spritz on this refreshing combination of aloe, herb extracts, and rosewater for a boost of hydration.  

Mario Badescu $7 SHOP NOW

