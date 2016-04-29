10 Face Masks Celebrities Love

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Apr 29, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

If there's one thing that we have in common with celebrities, it's that we all love a great face mask. Not only is a mask great way to pamper your skin, it's frankly a pretty great Instagrammable photo opp and celebrities are anything but shy about sharing their pampering sessions with their followers. Whether it's of the traditional cream or serum-soaked sheet variety, setting aside ten-fifteen minutes once a week for masking is just the pick-me-up your skin needs. With so many masks and only so much time to treat yourself with them all, why not take a celebrity mask recommendation that they use to keep their skin youthful and radiant? From January Jones to Justin Bieber, scroll down to see what face masks celebrities use and try one out the next time you mask!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Talika Bio Enzyme Hydrating Mask

Justin Bieber might not seem like a likely source for beauty advice, but if you follow him on Instagram or Snapchat you'll be surprised to find out that singer thinks "masks are essential" just like you do. One mask is Bieber's regular rotation is Talika's hydrating mask that he used to soften and smooth his complexion before the 2016 Grammy Awards. 

$12 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask

If you're looking for a mask that will brighten, calm, and diminish signs of aging around the delicate eye area, Chantecaille's mask gets a gold star. Kate Hudson used the gold-infused mask as part of her skin prep for this year's Golden Globe Awards. 

Chantecaille $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels

January Jones isn't shy about showing her love for face mask on Instagram. To fight signs of aging, the actress chooses Skyn Iceland's peptide-packed set of forehead and smile line patches to minimize fine lines and wrinkles, as well as preventing future ones. 

$35 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Face Mask in Rose 

Amy Schumer may be hilarious, but when it comes to her complexion, her skin care routine is no joke. Before hitting the red carpet for a big event like the Golden Globes, Schumer treats her skin to this wallet-friendly Sephora mask to brighten and moisturize her skin so it's camera-ready. 

Sephora Collection $6 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Avon Anew Clinical Overnight Hydration Mask

When Elizabeth Banks' skin is in need of some extra TLC, the actress applies Avon's overnight mask, which hydrates her skin as she's sleeping so she awakes with a red-carpet ready complexion.

Avon $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

SK-II Brightening Source Derm Revival Mask 

Consider SK-II's mask the VIP of celebrity face masks. When stars like Chrissy Teigen and Cate Blanchett are in need of a complexion boost, they turn to this gel serum-soaked sheet mask that brightens and minimizes skin's imperfections.

SK-II $170 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Instant Hydrogel Eye Mask Depuffing & Moisturizing 

If you've been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's beauty routine that she shares on her app, Instagram, and Snapchat, you'll know that she loves using a mix of high and low products—even when it comes to her skin care routine. Between her many gigs and being a mom, a tired complexion is inevitable. To instantly appear awake, Kardashian simply leaves this affordable eye mask infused with a combination of energizing and toning ingredients on for 10 minutes. 

Sephora Collection $6 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask 

Celebrities love all things Charlotte Tilbury, including Sienna Miller and for good reason. This do-it-all clay mask hydrates, repairs, and smoothes skin, which is why it's a regular part of Miller's pre-award show beauty routine. 

Charlotte Tilbury $70 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Bliss Multi-Face-Eted All-In-One Anti-Agin Clay Mask

When Khloé Kardashian's complexion needs a pick-me-up, she applies Bliss' clay treatment mask that remedies visible skin ailments like signs of aging, dryness, large, pores, and dark spots. 

Bliss $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask 

Sisley's nutrient-rich mask is Amber Heard's acncedote to signs of agin and tired skin. The actress relied on this mask to brighten and smooth her complexion before hitting the 2016 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. 

Sisley $162 SHOP NOW

