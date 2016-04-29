10 Face Masks Celebrities Love

If there's one thing that we have in common with celebrities, it's that we all love a great face mask. Not only is a mask great way to pamper your skin, it's frankly a pretty great Instagrammable photo opp and celebrities are anything but shy about sharing their pampering sessions with their followers. Whether it's of the traditional cream or serum-soaked sheet variety, setting aside ten-fifteen minutes once a week for masking is just the pick-me-up your skin needs. With so many masks and only so much time to treat yourself with them all, why not take a celebrity mask recommendation that they use to keep their skin youthful and radiant? From January Jones to Justin Bieber, scroll down to see what face masks celebrities use and try one out the next time you mask!