10 Facial Scrubs to Give Your Skin the Best Deep Clean Ever

Just like your home, your complexion can benefit from a weekly deep clean. Facial scrubs are just what you need to give your skin a good polish by sloughing away dead, flaky skin cells to reveal the smooth and glowing complexion hiding underneath. If you’ve been slacking and letting dullness build up, we completely understand. Not all exfoliators are created equal and if you’ve ever experienced too rough of a scrub, it’s easy to be “too busy” for this step in your skincare routine. Is your complexion due for its buffing session? We’ve rounded up the best facial scrubs to use now.

VIDEO: The Best Foundations for Dry Skin