10 Facial Scrubs to Give Your Skin the Best Deep Clean Ever

Erin Lukas
Oct 02, 2016

Just like your home, your complexion can benefit from a weekly deep clean. Facial scrubs are just what you need to give your skin a good polish by sloughing away dead, flaky skin cells to reveal the smooth and glowing complexion hiding underneath. If you’ve been slacking and letting dullness build up, we completely understand. Not all exfoliators are created equal and if you’ve ever experienced too rough of a scrub, it’s easy to be “too busy” for this step in your skincare routine. Is your complexion due for its buffing session? We’ve rounded up the best facial scrubs to use now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Strawberry Scrub

A treat for your complexion that’s just as sweet as an actual strawberry sundae. This rich exfoliator gently buffs away impurities so pores are unclogged and your complexion brighter.

2 of 10 Courtesy

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Polish

If the first official day of fall not only signified the end of warm weather, but your skin’s glow too, this polish wipes away dull skin to let the luminous glow that was hiding underneath shine through.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Shiva Rose Saffron Rose Facial Scrub

Saffron, coconut milk powder, and orange peel powder are just a few of the decadent ingredients that make up this powder scrub that’s activated when you add a few drops of water to it.

4 of 10 Courtesy

By Terry Cellularose Dual Exfoliation Scrub

Keep calm and scrub on. By Terry’s exfoliator is packed with tiny white rose native cells to keep skin from getting scratched or red during a scrub session.

5 of 10 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm

A scrub that doesn’t strip skin of its essential oils? It does exist! Sunday Riley’s sugar-based formula wipes buffs away dead, dull skin while blue tansy, coco butter, and tangerine keeps your complexion smooth, soft, and bright.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Simple Smoothing Facial Scrub

If your skin is very sensitive, opt for this gentle scrub that’s infused with vitamins to wipe away flakes without experiencing any irritation.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Strivectin Strivectin-SD Instant Retexturizing Scrub

If you’re experiencing uneven texture, this powerful scrub gives skin a deep clean to smooth out rough spots.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Foaming Scrub

Breakouts have met their match thanks to this citrus-based Neutrogenia scrub. It vacuums up excess dirt and oil from clogged pores to zap existing blemishes and prevent future ones from forming.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Face Polish

Part exfoliator, part mask, this facial polish is loaded with sugar to buff away dull skin while nourishing strawberry and grapeseed oil keeps complexions hydrated and radiant.  

10 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub

Loaded with actual pieces of fruit, this mild exfoliator may be gentle, but it still sloughs away dead skin oil as good as the rest of them.

