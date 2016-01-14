The Best Skin Tightening Products for Every Body Part

It's no secret that a new year is the perfect time reevaluate your fitness goals. Hitting the gym and a balanced nutrition are key to getting your body in shape, but it's important not to neglect the condition of your skin. Adding a tightening beauty product to your regimen is essential for whipping skin into shape.

Whether you're looking to reduce the appearance of cellulite on the thighs or combat sagging skin along the jaw line, there are formulas that will help tighten and sculpt every part of your body. We've gathered up our favorite firming products that are loaded with essential active ingredients like caffeine to help increase circulation and reduce water retention. Get ready to lift and sculpt your chin, breasts, and more body parts with our roundup of standout elixirs.

RELATED: InStyle Editors' Favorite Face Creams