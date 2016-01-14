The Best Skin Tightening Products for Every Body Part

Courtesy (4)
Alexis Bennett
Jan 14, 2016 @ 10:00 am

It's no secret that a new year is the perfect time reevaluate your fitness goals. Hitting the gym and a balanced nutrition are key to getting your body in shape, but it's important not to neglect the condition of your skin. Adding a tightening beauty product to your regimen is essential for whipping skin into shape.

Whether you're looking to reduce the appearance of cellulite on the thighs or combat sagging skin along the jaw line, there are formulas that will help tighten and sculpt every part of your body. We've gathered up our favorite firming products that are loaded with essential active ingredients like caffeine to help increase circulation and reduce water retention. Get ready to lift and sculpt your chin, breasts, and more body parts with our roundup of standout elixirs.

RELATED: InStyle Editors' Favorite Face Creams

1 of 9 Courtesy

Breasts

Perk up the skin all around the décolleté with the help of Clarins Bust Beauty Firming Lotion. The non-oily formula can be used daily to help create the appearance of more firm and toned skin from the base of the breast to the tip of the chin.

Clarins $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Stomach

Give your workout routine and diet a boost with this toning gel. The Bliss Fat Girl Six Pack is filled with nourishing ingredients like amino acids, creatine, and oat kernel extract to help ensure amazing results.

Bliss $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Thighs

Scare dimples away with Booty Parlor's Love Thighself! Thigh Toning Cellulite Cream, which is filled with a caffeine complex that promotes circulation. 

Booty Parlor $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Hands

Aveeno's Positively Ageless Skin Strengthening Hand Cream locks in its hydrating ingredients beneath the skin's moisture barriers to help reveal stronger and more resilient skin over time.

Aveeno $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Face

The sculpting and lifting Algenist Firming and Lifting Cream contains key ingredients such as Alguronic Acid and ProPeptide3 to support the production of elastin, collagen, and proteoglycans.

Algenist $94 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Chin

A neglected chin can instantly age your appearance. Give the skin along the jawline a boost with the help of Perricone Cold Plasma Sub-D, which is specifically designed to reduce the appearance of a double chin.

Perricone MD $135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Butt

Your tush will love the massage applicator on the Soap & Glory Sit Tight 4-D packaging. This firming serum smooths and conditions skin and reveals results in 14 days.

Soap & Glory $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Legs

Philosophy's Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion will not only help tone your gams, it will also help to protect the skin from environmental damage thanks to its powerful antioxidants.

Philosophy $37 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Neck

This classic has become a cult favorite for its Amino-Peptide Complex and Hyaluronic Acid, which pentrate deeply beneath the skin's surface to plump dehydrated skin.

Olay $29 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!