How to Improve Your Complexion with Skin-Benefiting Makeup

A radiant complexion is the foundation for any great beauty look, but flawless skin is a feat that’s difficult to achieve—especially if you’re short on time or can’t commit to a daily routine. Luckily, cosmetic companies are listening to our demands and supplying shortcuts with next-level versions of our daily makeup essentials. Now, our go-to products multitask by concealing, masking our flaws and enhancing our best features, while working to improve our complexions’ appearance with the addition of effective ingredients found in skincare.

From lash-nourishing mascara to matte lipsticks that also moisturize, the following beauty products allow you to streamline your routine without an ounce of sacrifice.

