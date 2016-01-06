How to Improve Your Complexion with Skin-Benefiting Makeup

A radiant complexion is the foundation for any great beauty look, but flawless skin is a feat that’s difficult to achieve—especially if you’re short on time or can’t commit to a daily routine. Luckily, cosmetic companies are listening to our demands and supplying shortcuts with next-level versions of our daily makeup essentials. Now, our go-to products multitask by concealing, masking our flaws and enhancing our best features, while working to improve our complexions’ appearance with the addition of effective ingredients found in skincare.

From lash-nourishing mascara to matte lipsticks that also moisturize, the following beauty products allow you to streamline your routine without an ounce of sacrifice.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand Dynamic Duo Lift & Light Reflector

Tired eyes have met their match: No matter how many hours of shut eye you get, this eye wand will help you fake that you’re wide awake. One end is an ultra lightweight reflector that brightens dark under-eyes and discoloration, while the other is a hydrating eye cream that makes skin feel firmer.

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Matte Shades

Gone are the days where matte lip colors dry out your pout. Elizabeth Arden’s matte lipsticks keep lips smooth with a trifecta of moisturizing ingredients including shea, mango, and murumuru butters.

Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation Serum

A foundation that eliminates signs of aging as it keeps your complexion looking flawless? Yes, it really does exist. Perricone MD’s formula contains alpha lipoic acid to diminish the appearance of pesky fine lines, wrinkles, and pores.

Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelée

Infused with 50 percent coconut water and enriched with vitamin E-rich argan oil, this blush hybrid gives cheeks a long-lasting natural flush that also hydrates and nourishes skin.

Maybelline SuperStay Better Skin Concealer

Not your average concealer, this multitasking product covers up imperfections while its addition of the antioxidant Actyl-C works to diminish dark circles and spots.

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For The Liner

The right liner to take your cat eye to the next level. This one has a precise tip to create the perfect flick and is formulated with active SymPeptide to enhance your lashes’ thickness, fullness, and length.

Fusion Beauty Stimulash Fusion Mascara

Made with bio-peptides and amino acids, Fusion Beauty's mascara delivers voluptuous lashes in a couple swipes while working to repair, strengthen, and lengthen each hair.

Laneige BB Cushion

Cushion compacts are space-saving wonders and one of the latest cosmetic innovations exported from Korea. Laneige’s BB cream compact goes above and beyond other BB creams with SPF 50 protection and a mineral water-based formula that hydrates and cools skin as it provides even coverage.

