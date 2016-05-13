A+ Highlighters to Grab If You Couldn't Get Your Hands on Pat McGrath's New Kit

Pat McGrath recently launched her much anticipated Skin Fetish 003 highlighters, which come in two colors — nude and golden — and cost $72 a pop. And we'll tell you, they're pretty darn spectacular if you live for luminescent, glowy skin. And while the Internet has responded kindly to the versatile highlighters (like we said, amazing), not everyone's got the cash to drop on the product. Not to mention, they sell out fast — almost as fast as a Kylie Lip Kit.

Well, we're here to save the day with a few other A+ highlighters that'll help you reach your strobing goals.

Makeup Revolution Ultra Strobe Balms ($9, Makeup Revolution)

There's already a dupe for Pat McGrath's coveted highlighter, and we're pleased to announce that it only costs $9. Reddit user TerrytheMerry called this highlighter the perfect alternative to Skin Fetish, and you can see the swatches to compare the two in the thread.

treStiQue Highlight Stick ($34, treStiQue)

If you're looking for an easy-to-travel-with highlighter that's not too glittery, but still offers the perfect amount of shimmer, try this one from treStiQue. It comes in a chubby pencil format and blends like a dream. We love that it comes with a blender on the opposite end of the stick, too.

Hourglass Ambient Light ($45, Sephora)

Though this Hourglass highlighter is a little on the spendy side at $45, it's still a good option if you can't swing $72. Plus, it comes in six different shades (hello, variety!), and you can buy the Dim Light shade in a travel size for an easy $22.

Anastasia Illuminator ($28, Sephora)

This Anastasia Illuminator is apparently a highlighter of choice for Khloe Kardashian. If it's good enough for the social media dream team, then it's certainly good enough for us. It offers pure shimmer versus sparkle and is available in two shades (Peach Nectar and Riviera).

NARS Illuminator in Orgasm ($30, Sephora)

Sephora lists this NARS illuminator as one of the top six on the market. The brand's Orgasm blush is certainly a cult favorite, and with Sephora's stamp of approval, it's hard to go wrong. It's a peachy pink with lots of shimmer and comes in liquid form.