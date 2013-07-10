Six Cures For Bitchy Resting Face

Courtesy Photo (4)
Selene Milano
Jul 10, 2013 @ 8:00 am

We became obsessed—as did the rest of the world—with this spoof PSA on an affliction we never had a name for before: Bitchy Resting Face (BRF for short). One InStyle staffer even admitted, "I suffer from this—it runs in my family!" If you've ever been approached on the street by a stranger urging you to "cheer up" check out our top six cures, from face pilates and happy yoga to more extreme measures (for severe cases only!) like injectibles and fillers from a physician. Click to see all of your BRF solutions.

MORE:
How to Pull Off Barely-There Beauty
The Perfect Pedicure for Summer Sandals
Find Your Summer Scent

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Gratitude Journal

Stay positive all day long by keeping track of everything you’re thankful for in this easy-to-use app ($0.99; itunes.com).
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy Photo

The Yoga Face: Eliminate Wrinkles with the Ultimate Natural Facelift

This book will help you fight BRF the natural way with a variety of fun facial exercises ($14; amazon.com).

3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

The H(app)athon Project

Join the H(app)athon community and learn what makes you happy right from your smart phone. The app will be released in 2014, but visit the site at happathon.com to learn more.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Pinterest

Take advantage of the popular site Pinterest (pinterest.com) by finding and sharing things that make you smile. The possibilities are endless.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

JUVÉDERM

Smooth away unwanted lines and turn that frown upside down after just one treatment. "You can see improvement immediately after the treatment and the results are soft and naturally beautiful," says Dr. Doris Day, who specializes in laser, cosmetic and surgical dermatology. The best part is, "the results can last up to a year or longer." Learn more at juvederm.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Face Pilates

This innovative app will teach you how to work out your facial muscles. It will bring out your inner happiness in no time ($5.99; itunes.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!