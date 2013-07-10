Six Cures For Bitchy Resting Face

We became obsessed—as did the rest of the world—with this spoof PSA on an affliction we never had a name for before: Bitchy Resting Face (BRF for short). One InStyle staffer even admitted, "I suffer from this—it runs in my family!" If you've ever been approached on the street by a stranger urging you to "cheer up" check out our top six cures, from face pilates and happy yoga to more extreme measures (for severe cases only!) like injectibles and fillers from a physician. Click to see all of your BRF solutions.

