I Tried Jennifer Aniston's Secret to Major Volume — and It Looks Like I Have Double the Amount of Hair
Real talk: It took me a while to accept the fact that I don't (and never will) have long, thick, luscious tresses like the models in shampoo commercials. But what I do have is a game-changing trick that's helped me fake thicker-looking hair in less than five minutes.
I first tried clip-in extensions, but the fasteners irritated my scalp, and after every gust of wind, I'd worry if they were still in place. I also don't like putting too much product on my hair, because my scalp tends to get oily — and quickly — so thickening creams weren't for me. But when I heard about a popular French volumizing spray that's part of Jennifer Aniston's hair routine, I was all ears.
In an interview with Vogue last year, Aniston's stylist, Chris McMillan, spilled that he uses the Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Volumizing Spray, to achieve Aniston's envious height and volume. So when the brand offered me the chance to test the product, I said yes in a heartbeat.
Like I mentioned, I'm picky about what I use on my fine hair because the smallest amount of product can end up weighing it down, doing the opposite of what it's supposed to. I had high hopes for the Sisley Paris spray, and after first use, it already lived up to my expectations; I was blown away by how thick and voluminous my hair looked.
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com and sisley-paris.com
It was incredibly easy to use, and I'm certainly no hair pro, so that's saying a lot. I spritzed it on my towel-dried hair, making sure to evenly distribute it along the top, back, and sides of my scalp, with a focus on the roots. I then used my fingers to zhuzh up my hair, and if I'm being honest, a part of me was expecting it to be crispy and crunchy post-spray, but that was absolutely not the case. I was able to easily comb my fingers through my hair, and just a few spritzes added some major volume to my otherwise limp locks.
I really wanted to take my texture to the next level, and though I rarely blow-dry my hair, I decided to style it with my go-to Amika brush after using the spray. As a result of this combination, I looked like I had gotten a professional blowout — and it only took about five minutes.
After that two-step routine, my tresses were shiny, bouncy, and appeared much thicker than before, so much so that it looked like I had double the amount of hair. That's all thanks to the spray's impressive formula, which includes boswellia gum to provide texture and give a lifting effect, rice bran proteins for volume, and vitamin B5 for extra shine.
And while the $100 price tag is a bit of a jump scare, I can attest that a little goes a long way with this spray, so the 5-ounce bottle will last you a long time. Shop one of my best-kept hair secrets at Nordstrom or Sisely-Paris.com.
