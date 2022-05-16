I Tried Jennifer Aniston's Secret to Major Volume — and It Looks Like I Have Double the Amount of Hair

It was incredibly easy to use, and I'm certainly no hair pro, so that's saying a lot. I spritzed it on my towel-dried hair, making sure to evenly distribute it along the top, back, and sides of my scalp, with a focus on the roots. I then used my fingers to zhuzh up my hair, and if I'm being honest, a part of me was expecting it to be crispy and crunchy post-spray, but that was absolutely not the case. I was able to easily comb my fingers through my hair, and just a few spritzes added some major volume to my otherwise limp locks.