1 of 6 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Add Light Brown False Lashes

"Full lashes-and less mascara-are great for summer. I like using individual versions in soft brown, which gives the eye a flirty feel without looking heavy. Hayden Panettiere loves them. I'll add a few to the ends of her lashline to elongate their almond shape. And because the lashes are brown, a splash of mascara makes it impossible to tell the difference between real and false ones. It's so sexy."

-Makeup artist Amy Oresman