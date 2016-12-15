This Metallic Eyeshadow Look Is Equal Parts Festive and User-Friendly

Toeing the line between heavy metal and subtle shimmer, a pewter-toned shadow a la Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, or Gigi Hadid is a festive way to dress up your holiday party ensemble without putting in an insane amount of effort. "It's disco glam, but not so literal that it appears costumey," says Lopez's makeup artist Mary Phillips. Apply a base color of silver directly onto your lids, then blend out the effect with a neutral shadow close to your own skin tone. Finish with a swipe of black liner along your lash line to ground the dramatic shade. Although the color is pretty cool-toned, it works well paired with both nude and bold lipsticks alike—though we're slightly partial to a shiny, berry-tinted pout to put a spin on your traditional red.

To create a three-dimensional feel, Phillips likes to layer on a cream formula to start, then concentrates a similar-colored powder shadow directly in the center to impart a bright-eyed appearance. "Just avoid any colors that are too ashy, as they can appear dull and invisible," she adds. Whether you want a more minimalist effect, or are doing your makeup in the back of an Uber, follow in Gigi Hadid's lead by concentrating the silver along your inner corners. The overall look will still maintain that merry and bright aesthetic, but is decidedly much more low-maintenance.