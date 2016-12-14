Meet the Genius Foundation Sponge That Looks Like a Bra Insert

Marianne Mychaskiw
Don't go stuffing that tiny silicone square into your bra just yet—although it looks like an insert designed to create some major cleave, it's actually one of the coolest makeup sponges out there. Unlike your traditional blending tool, the Silisponge won't suck up all of your product, and is super-easy to clean thanks to the polyurethane and silicone used to create it. The flexible interior makes it easy to blend foundation or concealer over the contours of your face, while its coating is resistant to oil and grease. That being said, one sponge will pretty much last forever. Your BeautyBlender just might have some competition...

S I L I S P O N G E * Use very very little product and that's the key! Build/stack if you need more coverage. * Use circular motion to spread and tap to blend and settle . Wasting products is history now cos, of course, it doesn't soak in a thing! Tried it today, and the foundation needed is literally just half the amount compared to directly using brush or sponge. Spreading product with it will take some getting used to, final blending can always be finished with oval brush or usual sponge (for example beautyblender), that means washing the oval brush or the sponge will be minimized and they will last a whole lot longer. It is ideal for people who don't like messy fingers during makeup. AND I bet you can imagine cleaning THIS APPLICATOR will literally take no more effort than rubbing it with a little soap and rinsing with some luke warm water. If you are a professional makeup artist, can you imagine how exciting it is that you can use it on one client/model, clean it with a makeup remover and sanitizing spray, and then you can use it on another client/model immediately just like that? Throwing away disposable sponge can totally be minimized!!!! . 🛍FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING🛍 www.mollycosmeticsshop.com . #siliconesponge #clearsponge . #mollycosmetics #matteliquidlipstick #liquidmattelipstick #trendmood #makeupsponge #wakeupandmakeup #makeupaddict #mua #makeup #makeupartist #vegasnay #입술연지 #매트립스틱 #口紅 #뷰티스타그램 #화장품 #코스메틱 #화장품스타그램 #beautyblender #blender #makeupsponge

A video posted by M O L L Y C O S M E T I C S (@mollycosmetics) on

You can wash the Silisponge with any soap and lukewarm water, and it doesn't have to be replaced until the exterior starts showing signs of wear. One Silisponge retails for $10 on mollycosmetics.com, that is, if you can even get your hands on it. The tool is constantly selling out, though restocks happen pretty regularly, so stalk the Molly Cosmetics social feeds to stay updated. In the meantime, we'll be over here robbing Victoria's Secret of every gel bra insert they currently have in store.

The Best Drugstore Foundations Under $15
<p>Almay Age Essentials Makeup With SPF</p>
Almay Age Essentials Makeup With SPF

Rather than settling into fine lines and wrinkles, this formula minimizes signs of aging thanks to its hydrating formula loaded with age-fighting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and peptides.

Courtesy
Almay $15 SHOP NOW
<p>Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup</p>
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup

Hands up if you know the importance of wearing sunscreen daily, but it’s often the one step you skip in the morning. In the name of streamlining your routine while protecting your skin from sun damage, opt for Neutrogena’s lightweight foundation with SPF 20 coverage.

Courtesy
Neutrogena $9 SHOP NOW
<p>L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation</p>
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

A lit-from-within glow may look like a million bucks, but L'Oreal's radiant finish foundation will only set you back $11.

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris $11 SHOP NOW
<p>Maybelline FIT Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation</p>
Maybelline FIT Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation

Instead of drawing attention to large pores, this matte foundation is packed with micro-powders that will blur them for a smooth finish.

Courtesy
Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Revlon ColorStay Makeup With SoftFlex For Combination/Oily Skin</p>
Revlon ColorStay Makeup With SoftFlex For Combination/Oily Skin

For skin that's on the oilier side, foundation often slips and slides down your face by midday. Solution found! Revlon’s formula controls and absorbs excess oil production to keep makeup in place.

Courtesy
Revlon $9 SHOP NOW
<p>E.L.F. Cosmetics Acne Fighting Foundation</p>
E.L.F. Cosmetics Acne Fighting Foundation

A soul-crushing breakout can be the one thing standing between you and your Instagram-worthy makeup look. Thanks to the trio of salicylic acid, witch hazel, and tea tree, this foundation heals blemishes as it conceals them.

Courtesy
E.L.F. $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation&nbsp;</p>
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation 

No filter necessary: Wet n Wild's bottle goes on with a soft, airbrush finish that will make your skin look like it’s under a permanent Valencia filter.

Courtesy
Wet 'n' Wild $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation&nbsp;</p>
Covergirl Vitalist Healthy Elixir Foundation 

This foundation is infused with a cocktail of vitamins which helps it glide on smoothly and leaves skin with a healthy glow. 

Courtesy
$6 SHOP NOW
1 of 8

