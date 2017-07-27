6 Silicone Makeup Sponges Giving Your Foundation Brush Some Stiff Competition

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 27, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

They may look more like a bra insert than a makeup tool, but these silicone foundation sponges just might replace all of the traditional brushes and blenders currently in your arsenal. These tear-shaped tools blend on makeup like a dream, but unlike the standard sponges, they don't absorb any product, so you actually end up using less than you typically would, and they're much easier to clean. All you need is a little soap and water to remove makeup from the tool, and since you're able to wipe it completely dry, you don't have to wait around for it to air out. 

Here, we put together a list of 6 silicone makeup sponges we're currently stashing in our makeup bags. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

NuYu Silisponge

available at Silisponge $15
2 of 6 Courtesy

Smashbox Photo Filter Gel Cushion Applicator

Smashbox $20
3 of 6 Courtesy

The MakeupDrop Sponge

available at Dermstore $20
4 of 6 Courtesy

Milk Makeup Dab + Blend Applicator

Milk Makeup $14
5 of 6 Courtesy

Evie Blender

available at Evie Blender $20
6 of 6 Courtesy

Whippy Cake Bubble Blender

available at Whippy Cake $15

