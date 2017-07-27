6 Silicone Makeup Sponges Giving Your Foundation Brush Some Stiff Competition

They may look more like a bra insert than a makeup tool, but these silicone foundation sponges just might replace all of the traditional brushes and blenders currently in your arsenal. These tear-shaped tools blend on makeup like a dream, but unlike the standard sponges, they don't absorb any product, so you actually end up using less than you typically would, and they're much easier to clean. All you need is a little soap and water to remove makeup from the tool, and since you're able to wipe it completely dry, you don't have to wait around for it to air out.

Here, we put together a list of 6 silicone makeup sponges we're currently stashing in our makeup bags.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Can You Do Your Makeup With a Sock?