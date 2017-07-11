This Super Mario Makeup Collection Is the Stuff Our 8-Bit Dreams Are Made Of

Calling all gamer girls: Shu Uemura's upcoming collection will do all of your retro dreams proud.

The brand behind everyone's favorite eyelash curler (it's been a winner in our Best Beauty Buys for years) has the most glorious range in the works, which pays homage to the OG Super Mario game—we're talking pre-Mario Kart here, in the days you'd have to blow into the game cartridge to fix a frozen screen. So far, we've seen 6 items from the range, which includes 5 beauty products and a massive train case decked out in the most accurate 8-bit graphics you'd find second to firing up your own console. We're especially partial to the liquid liner pen, which has a graphic stamp on the opposite end, and the eyeshadow and blush palette. The graphics carved into each of the blush pans are so cute, you almost don't want to use them.

"This collection is not so much about creating, but it is about playing. I want people to be able to play with their individual style," Kakuyasu Uchiide, the brand's international artistic director, tells WWD. "I really want to show what is our spirit, our DNA, our creativity. That's the only way to realize what Mr. Uemura wanted to do, which was to strive to link art with cosmetics, to link art with beauty." Mission accomplished. We figure Princess Peach would be proud.

Get a sneak peek at the entire lineup below, and find it in stores on November 1, just in time for holiday gifting season. No judgement if you opt to gift them to yourself over the rest of your friend circle.

