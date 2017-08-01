A Comprehensive List of Everything You Need in Your Shower Caddy

Hey there, college freshman. 

Leaving the comforts of home can be a weird, scary thing to do, especially when moving out from under mom and dad's wing entails having to deal with a communal shower where flip flops are not just encouraged—they're required. No college shopping trip is complete until you've filled the contents of your ever-essential shower caddy, and the task isn't something you want to do at the store on campus. Here, we put together a comprehensive list of everything you should stash in your shower caddy. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

2-in-1 Shower Caddy

Large enough to cram all your essentials into, and even larger cutouts to allow said essentials to dry off completely. 

2 of 8 Courtesy

Aquaflops with Star Cutouts

Unlike your standard pair of flip flops, these are equipped with tiny star-shaped holes to allow your feet to dry without making contact with the questionable shower floors. 

3 of 8 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Clean on Me Body Wash

Aside from the addictive scent, we love how this body wash is so hydrating, following with lotion afterwards is totally optional. 

4 of 8 Courtesy

Earth Therapeutics Super Loofah Mesh Sponge

It's abrasive enough to scrub away the bad spray tan your roommate talked you into, but not to the point that it will completely wreck your skin.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Pacifica Coconut Power Shampoo and Conditioner

The nourishing coconut base in this dynamic duo is hydrating enough to nurse dry layers back to health, and practically smells like spring break in a bottle. 

6 of 8 Courtesy

The Shhhowercap in Noir

Perfect for the days you simply don't feel like washing your hair, or want to work an Elizabeth Taylor-esque turban to class. 

7 of 8 Courtesy

ElishaCoy Vita Capsule Face Cleanser

Sure, passing out in your makeup post-exam is an inevitable part of college, but this fresh-scented cleanser just might be the motivation you need to drag yourself to the bathroom and wash off that waterproof mascara. 

8 of 8 Courtesy

Schick Intuition Razor

The bar of solid skin conditioner surrounding the blades eliminates the need for shaving cream—because who has time for that, anyway? There's barely enough time before class to fill our brows in completely.

