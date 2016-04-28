Should You Be Dry Brushing Your Skin?

In short, yes. Along with sloughing away dead skin cells, dry brushing has a number of benefits for your skin, including the ability to kick-start collagen production, diminish the appearance of cellulite and fat cells, and create an all-over toned appearance. All you need is a body brush like Sephora's ($14; sephora.com) on hand. "Two weeks straight of dry brushing will give you firm, smooth skin," says celebrity skin pro Joanna Vargas. "Try it before you get into the shower in the morning, and you will see a difference in your skin quality and cellulite in days." Vargas recommends dry brushing for two minutes every day, though if you have eczema or psoriasis, you'll want to avoid those sensitive areas during the process.

RELATED: The Best Body Bronzers That Require Zero Commitment

Working in circular motions, begin brushing at the tops of your feet, moving upwards. "Spend extra time on areas that tend to be more stagnant, like the inner thigh, and don't forget your back as well as the backs of your arms," Vargas advises. Since the technique increases blood flow, you'll likely feel a little warmer as soon as you finish. Then, hop in the shower, and cleanse as you normally would. Once you finish, reach for the lotion or body oil. "Ideally, you'll want to apply lotion within two minutes of toweling off," she adds. "After exfoliating, it's important to lock moisture back into the skin right away." As Vargas noted, you should see a difference within a few weeks, bringing those bikini body #goals closer within reach.