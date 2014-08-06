Shop a Spectrum of the Season's Most Gorgeous Tinted Lip Balms

Jennifer Velez
Aug 06, 2014 @ 8:21 am

Summertime calls for easy, breezy beauty and nothing fits the bill quite like a tinted lip balm. Aside from delivering the perfect hint of color, dry, chapped lips will benefit from the hydrating formulas available—many of which offer sun protection and blends of nourishing ingredients, like mango and shea butter, to boot. Best of all? Just one tube can provide the comfort of a lipstick and the sheen of a gloss without the maintenance, so you can swipe on and go—no mirror necessary.

Ready to pucker up? We compiled the most gorgeous shades of the season from every price point. Click through our gallery now to shop them all!

1 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Maybelline New York Baby Lips in Grape Vine

$5; cvs.com
2 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Moisture Luxe Tinted Lip Balm in Hint of Pink

$9; target.com
3 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

CoverGirl Lipslicks Smoochies Lip Balm in Selfie

$6; drugstore.com
4 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Bite Beauty BB for Lips in Natural

$24; sephora.com
5 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Fresh Sugar Tulip Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15

$23; fresh.com
6 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Pixi Shea Butter Lip Balm in Coral Crush

$8; pixibeauty.com
7 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Pudgy Peony

$17; clinique.com
8 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Blistex Lip Vibrance

$3; drugstore.com
9 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Clarins Lip Balm Crayon in Sweet Cherry

$20; nordstrom.com
10 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Sheer Candy in No. 7

$34; yslbeautyus.com
11 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Benefit Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm in Chachabalm

$18; benefitcosmetics.com
12 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Pink Blossom

$7; burtsbees.com
13 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Topshop Beauty Sheer Lips in Nuclear

$12; topshop.com
14 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Dior Addict Lip Glow

$33; dior.com
15 of 15 Greg Marino, Courtesy

Lancôme Baume in Love in O Honey

$26; lancome-usa.com

