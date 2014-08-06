Shop a Spectrum of the Season's Most Gorgeous Tinted Lip Balms

Summertime calls for easy, breezy beauty and nothing fits the bill quite like a tinted lip balm. Aside from delivering the perfect hint of color, dry, chapped lips will benefit from the hydrating formulas available—many of which offer sun protection and blends of nourishing ingredients, like mango and shea butter, to boot. Best of all? Just one tube can provide the comfort of a lipstick and the sheen of a gloss without the maintenance, so you can swipe on and go—no mirror necessary.

Ready to pucker up? We compiled the most gorgeous shades of the season from every price point. Click through our gallery now to shop them all!

For more, pick up our August issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.