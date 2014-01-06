Shine Bright This Winter! Our 9 Favorite Glitter Nail Polish Picks

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 06, 2014 @ 10:45 am

Despite the fact that glitter polish can be a challenge to take off, we love a little sparkle on our manis, especially when it's gloomy outside. So we rounded up the nine hues we're loving this winter, along with one innovative fix to the lengthy removal process. From blinged-out glitters that command attention, to subtle shimmer that won't appear juvenile, we have you -- and all 10 of your digits -- covered this year.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in 99 Luftballoons

Unlike the new wave fashion associated with this '80s-era song, this mix of red and fuchsia glitters ($19; sephora.com) won't be going out of style anytime soon. The effect is striking against a black base, or go for a grown-up glitter look by pairing it with a sanguine crimson.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Galaxy in Knightsbridge Road

In the deep vacuum of space, heavy metals like gold can be traced to an exploding supernova, but this high-impact lacquer ($14; sephora.com) brings the stellar effect to arms-reach-without having to go Sandra Bullock's route in 'Gravity.'

3 of 10 Courtesy

Mariah Carey for OPI in My Favorite Ornament

Get the perfect shine for your nails with Mariah Carey's champagne-gilded hue polish ($9; opi.com for store locations).

4 of 10 Courtesy

Anna Sui Minnie Mouse Nail Color in Passion Red

Amp up a classic red with a sweep of these scarlet glitters ($16; b-glowing.com), or layer over a coat of white to recreate Minnie Mouse's trademark print on your digits.

5 of 10 Time Life Digital Studios, Courtesy

Essie Encrusted Nail Polish in Lots of Lux

Want a more subtle take on the trend? Essie's shimmery lapis tone ($8.50; essie.com) dries to a textured finish, and makes for an unexpected-yet sophisticated-way to add some sparkle.

6 of 10 Time Life Digital Studios, Courtesy

Butter London Stardust Overcoat

Shiny silver, or edgy hologram glitters? Now you can have your cake and eat it too with Butter London's fun pewter hue ($15; butterlondon.com), which combines the best of both worlds.

7 of 10 Courtesy

Ciate Paint Pot in Monte Carlo

Baby, you're a firework! Sweep these explosive glitters ($15; nordstrom.com) over an inky black base to mirror the night sky.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Formula X for Sephora Superwatts in Outburst

A holographic teal ($12.50; sephora.com) with an out-of-this-world finish.

9 of 10 Courtesy

China Glaze HoliGlaze Lacquer in Be Merry, Be Bright

China Glaze's pink and purple mix ($5; ulta.com) instantly gives your tried-and-true solids a bright twist.

10 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Glitter Off Base Coat

The only thing we loathe about glitter lacquers? The time it takes to scrub off. Thanks to OPI's innovative peel-off base coat ($9; opi.com for locations), designed especially for those hard-to-remove hues, soaking your digits in acetone is a thing of the past. Simply apply a thin layer of the formula before swiping on your glitters, then peel off when you're ready for a change.

