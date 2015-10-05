Shop These Pink Beauty Products to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here—and some of your favorite beauty brands are doing big things to support this important cause. And now, it’s time for you to get involved as well! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the chicest pink beauty products specifically tied to Breast Cancer Awareness. The most rewarding part? The featured brands are donating most if not all, of the proceeds to Breast Cancer Research. Scroll down to get shopping today and all month long.