Shop These Pink Beauty Products to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Samantha Faragalli
Oct 05, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here—and some of your favorite beauty brands are doing big things to support this important cause. And now, it’s time for you to get involved as well! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the chicest pink beauty products specifically tied to Breast Cancer Awareness. The most rewarding part? The featured brands are donating most if not all, of the proceeds to Breast Cancer Research. Scroll down to get shopping today and all month long.

Jane Iredale Smell the Roses Hydration Spray 

Need a pick-me-up? This innovative facial mist cleanses, hydrates and detoxifies skin in just one spritz. All profits from the purchases of this spray are donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

$29; nordstrom.com

Bobbi Brown Peony Breast Cancer Awareness Blush Set

Get glowing with Bobbi Brown’s rosy powder blush in Peony embossed with the Breast Cancer ribbon. This limited edition set also includes a blender brush with a pink handle to enhance your flush. The best part? When you purchase the set, Bobbi Brown will donate $12 of every sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$50; saksfifthavenue.com

Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Midnight Romance

Take a break from your signature fragrance by opting for this sensual blend of pink peony and black vanilla. All of the profits will be donated to support the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation.

$96; ralphlauren.com

Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ and Pink With a Purpose Cheek Pop

This year, Clinique is doing big things to support this cause. With your purchase of their signature lotion, which is tied to Breast Cancer Awareness with a key chain, $10 will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Similarly your purchase of their pink cheek color compact will include a $4 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$38; sephora.com; $22; clinique.com

Estée Lauder Evelyn Lauder & Elizabeth Hurley Dream Pink Collection Set

Pucker up with these three stunning pink hues. With every purchase of this chic bag and lippies, Estée Lauder will donate 20% of the suggested retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$34; bloomingdales.com

Incoco Pink Ribbon Nail Polish Appliques 

Take your mani to the next level and support Breast Cancer Awareness all at the same time with these pink ribbon nail wraps. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$9; incoco.com

Sonia Kashuk Proudly Pink 5 Piece Brush Set

This brush set includes a powder brush, a concealer brush, an eye shadow brush, a crease brush and a bent eye liner brush with hot pink bristles and breast cancer ribbon on the handles. Target will be donating 15 percent of every purchase price to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$16; target.com

