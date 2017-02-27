Shop the Exact Lipsticks from the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

A red carpet beauty moment isn’t complete without a memorable lipstick. On the 2017 Oscars red carpet, the stars saved the best for the last show of this year's awards season with a number of gorgeous lip colors that we’re willing to bet you’re dying to get your hands on. While crimson lips like Emma Roberts’s and Ruth Negga’s won the red carpet in a clean sweep, the neutral shades on Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae represented held their own for all of the nude lip devotees out there. Since there’s no better way to amp up your day-to-day beauty routine by injecting a little bit of red carpet glamour into your makeup, we tracked down the shades your favorite celebs were wearing on the Oscars red carpet. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipsticks the stars were wearing at the show.

1 of 19 John Shearer/Getty

Jennifer Aniston

Giorgio Armani Beauty Rouge D'Armani Sheer Lipstick in #205

Giorgio Armani $37 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monae

COVERGIRL Outlast All-Day Color & Gloss in Profound Peach 

CoverGirl $11 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Sensual ($28; sephora.com) & Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm in Armaretto Swirl ($26; sephora.com)

4 of 19 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sofia Carson

LORAC Alter Ego Lipstick in Pin Up

Lorac $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone 

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Mona 

Nars $34 SHOP NOW
6 of 19 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taraji P. Henson

MAC Lip Pencil in Cork ($18; nordstrom.com) & Surratt Beauty Lip Lustre in Pompadour Pink ($32; sephora.com)

7 of 19 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emma Roberts 

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red 

Charlotte Tilbury $37 SHOP NOW
8 of 19 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst 

Chantecaille Lipstick in Cerise 

Chantecaille $38 SHOP NOW
9 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ruth Negga 

Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Rouge Profound ($31; chanel.com) & Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Expérimenté ($37; chanel.com

10 of 19 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Nicole Kidman

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Deep Cherry ($9; target.com) & Giorgio Armani Beauty Rouge Ecstasy Express Moisture Rich Lipcolour in 402 ($38; sephora.com)

11 of 19 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Naomie Harris 

Chanel Le Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Beige Rose ($37; chanel.com), Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Melted Honey ($30; chanel.com), & Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Top Coat in Excitation ($30; chanel.com)

12 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson 

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Get Off 

Nars $27 SHOP NOW
13 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Halle Berry 

Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Rose Delicate ($31; chanel.com) & Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Boy ($37; chanel.com)

14 of 19 Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Olivia Culpo 

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner in Au Naturale ($6; target.com) & L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte-Gloss in Bare Attraction ($8; target.com)

15 of 19 George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron 

Dior Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in #570 LA Pink 

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
16 of 19 George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Leslie Mann 

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge LIpstick in 379 Attraction & 189 Isabella ($32; sephora.com)

17 of 19 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel 

Chanel Precision Lip Definer in Beige Satin ($31; chanel.com) & Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Coco ($37; chanel.com)

18 of 19 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Famous Red 

Nars $27 SHOP NOW
19 of 19 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chrissy Teigen 

Glossier Generation G Lipstick in Leo & Cake

Glossier $18 each SHOP NOW

