Shop the Exact Lipsticks from the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

A red carpet beauty moment isn’t complete without a memorable lipstick. On the 2017 Oscars red carpet, the stars saved the best for the last show of this year's awards season with a number of gorgeous lip colors that we’re willing to bet you’re dying to get your hands on. While crimson lips like Emma Roberts’s and Ruth Negga’s won the red carpet in a clean sweep, the neutral shades on Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae represented held their own for all of the nude lip devotees out there. Since there’s no better way to amp up your day-to-day beauty routine by injecting a little bit of red carpet glamour into your makeup, we tracked down the shades your favorite celebs were wearing on the Oscars red carpet. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipsticks the stars were wearing at the show.

