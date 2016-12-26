Shop the Prettiest Celebrity Lip Colors of 2016

In a lipstick rut? There’s no better place than the red carpet for new shade inspiration. Whether you’ve mentally prepared yourself to add an entirely new color to your repertoire, or you want to finish off 2016 by injecting a touch of award show-glam into your daily routine, there’s a whole set of celebrity-approved bullets to choose from. The year may almost be over, but you can relive all of 2016’s red carpet beauty moments by picking up a tube or two of the exact lipsticks your favorite stars wore. From Priyanka Chopra’s classic crimson to Kerry Washington’s caramel nude, these are our favorite celebrity lipsticks of 2016.

1 of 10

Jennifer Lawrence 

Not quite matte, not quite sheer, Lawrence's cherry red Dior Addict Lipstick in Zig Zag's finish is a happy medium. 

Dior Addict $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 10

Naomi Campbell 

This glittering lip shade may be NSFW, but its unpracticality is what we love. Campbell wore Pat McGrath Lab's Lust 004 Lip Kit in Vermillion Venom to the MTV VMAs. 

Pat McGrath Labs $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 10

Brie Larson

Brie's award-worthy vivd berry shade she wore to the Oscars came courtesy of Chanel's Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color in Rayonnante.

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
4 of 10

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra's matte red lip demonstrates why the shade will always be a red carpet classic. For the Emmy awards, the actress swiped on Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Intense Long-Wear Lip Colour in Rouge Charnel.

Chanel $37 SHOP NOW
5 of 10

Gigi Hadid 

A mix of Maybelline New York's All Fired Up and Nude Thrill lipsticks is how Hadid achieved the peachy-pink shade she wore on the AMAs red carpet. 

Maybelline $6 each SHOP NOW
6 of 10

Taraji P. Henson

We're positive that Cookie Lyons would approve of Henson's firece nude lip. The star wore the "Strip Me Down" shade from her MAC collaboration to the Emmy Awards. 

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
7 of 10

Olivia Munn

Munn made a case for matching your firey orange lip to your dress. The star wore a mix of Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Lip Color in Excentrique and Pimpante to the 2016 Oscars. 

Chanel $37 each SHOP NOW
8 of 10

Kerry Washington

This perfect nude lip is all tanks to Neutrogena's Moisture Smooth Lipstick in Warm Caramel. 

Neutrogena $8 SHOP NOW
9 of 10

Olivia Palermo

Palermo's peony-pink lip was achieved with a few coats of Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Deauville.

Dior $35 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Ariana Grande 

For an edgy update on fall's signature wine-stained lip, Grande's makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla filled in the singer's lips with Kylie Cosmetics' Merry Liner followed by a topcoat of the brand's Metal Lipstick in Dancer. 

Kylie Cosmetics $30/$18 SHOP NOW

