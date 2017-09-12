Here's What Actually Happens When You Wear a Sheet Mask on a Plane

Ask any celebrity for their tips on travel, and 9 times out of 10, they'll admit to wearing a sheet mask on the plane en route. The evidence is certainly there—my girl Chrissy Teigen posts up hilarious Instagram shots of her mid-mask regularly, and I completely get it. The air when you're flying can be insanely dry, and I'm always that person sitting next to you, wiping off my makeup to pile on the moisturizer.

I'm not entirely horrible. I'll offer you some.

Most masks require no more than 20 minutes of wear, which can easily feel like 3 hours if you're like me and get self-conscious about looking like Hannibal Lecter. It's easy for stars to get away with it, though. After all, they're usually flying private or first class. Throwing on a sheet mask when you're schlepping it in coach, as I usually am, can seem pretty weird with the limited space you do have. Still, I wanted to be one of those fancy people who did a full-on spa treatment on a plane, so on a recent flight to Iceland (casual), I decided to do just that.

A few minutes after takeoff, I removed my foundation with makeup wipes, settled into a movie, then popped Peach & Lily's Good Skin Day Mask ($6; barneys.com) on my face. I definitely wanted something hydrating, so ingredients like algae, hyaluronic acid, and avocado helped with that mission.

My boyfriend laughed at me every time he'd look my way, but of course, we were pretty much the only people who noticed. Granted, I was in the window seat and wasn't in full view of the rest of the flight, but the weird looks from people walking up and down the aisles were pretty minimal. Drink service started, and I was sort of like, "crap, the flight attendants are going to get freaked out about my weird mask," but then again, they've probably seen a lot worse during a flight.

Unless I am the worst thing they've seen, which would be possible if one of them were new to the job.

"Sorry about my face mask," I said to the flight attendant as I ordered a ginger ale (for some reason I always order those on flights but never anywhere else?). She just laughed it off. As expected, it was one of those things only I was super conscious about. No one else really gave a crap—they were all an hour into watching La La Land, or attempting to sleep without falling over on the person to their side. Dave did mention that the girl sitting across the aisle from him did sit there and stare at me in my mask for a hot minute, but it was far from the dramatic experience that played out in my head.

Once the mask had done its thing for 20 minutes, I took it off, rubbed in the remaining serum, and threw a moisturizer over the top. My skin was far from the dry, irritated mess it would have been without the mask, and I loved how glowy and smooth it looked—never mind that I didn't take my eyeliner off and it smudged everywhere, that was my own doing. When we landed in the morning, my skin still felt amazing. With the help of some under eye concealer, all evidence I only got an hour of sleep was gone.

Next overnight flight I have, you better believe I'll be wearing a sheet mask, regardless of where in the seating arrangement I land. If you're not into the serial killer mask aesthetic, try out a cream-based one like the L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream Mask ($134; usa.loccitane.com). They're sort of like heavy-duty moisturizers, so you'll look super-glossy for the first few minutes it's on, but they attract less attention, and you can leave one on for the entirety of the flight.