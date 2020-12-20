Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Leave-In Conditioner Makes Hair Grow Like a Weed

The saying “hair that grows like a weed” is the best PR weeds will ever get. Having hair that grows fast is almost like having a superpower, one that frees you from the bad haircuts or DIY color decisions gone sour that people with hair that grows a half-inch per month have to suffer. So think of Shea Moisture’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Leave-In Conditioner as a radioactive spider. With a single nip, shoppers say it leaves hair growing like a supernatural entity, or a species dead set on taking over (in a good way).
In shoppers’ experience, it’s most definitely magic, and it works so well that it’s gained over 7,000 five-star ratings and 2,500 glowing reviews on Amazon. Speaking to the rapid growth it allows, one shopper says their dry, super curly hair had only grown an inch in four years. But after two months with the leave-in conditioner, she says she’s seen significant growth already. And where normal hair growth averages about six inches a year, one person who started with a shaved head says they’ve seen about 12 inches of length after a year from using the leave-in conditioner.
They call it a “god send,” as does another shopper, who enthuses in all-caps that “Jesus made this leave-in conditioner himself!!” The spiritual theme continues: A different commenter says, “Shea Moisture answered my prayers,” writing that before the leave-in arrived, they were dealing with a rat’s nest situation from using bleach.
“If I didn’t know any better, the hair goddess came and fixed everything,” they describe of their banished frizz and revitalized hair texture. “Long story short, I bought a huge tub on Amazon for my mother and myself, and we are both ecstatic about this product. By far my favorite beauty find.”
The Jamaican black castor oil at the core of the leave-in’s formula is a mainstay for people with natural curls, who use castor oil on their edges to keep the fragile hair moisturized. Castor oil in general is one of the most tried-and-true fixes for growing hair, even for struggling areas. Experts call it Rogaine for brows, and that same power shines through in the leave-in conditioner, which supports your hair’s elasticity. In turn, that cuts down on breakage and shedding.
And if you danced with bleach and walked away with damaged, weak hair, 32 five-star reviews promise that this will breathe life back into your strands and leave them stronger than ever. One shopper who says they’ve been bleaching their hair for a year and a half says the leave-in “works like a miracle,” and now their hair grabs compliments. It even worked for someone who made the daring decision to bleach their hair themselves… four times. They’re an incredible optimist, writing: “I’m so glad I fried my hair with bleach because if I hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t [have] ever discovered this.”
With those reviews, it’s undebatable that the leave-in makes hair grow faster, stronger, and softer than people thought possible. And with 47 five-star comments from people speaking to how well it works on their mixed, biracial hair texture, it’s a safe decision for anyone whose fragile strands need serious TLC. Or, as the case may be after bleach, CPR from the hair goddess herself.