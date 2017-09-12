Daily Beauty Buzz: Shay Mitchell's Rose Gold Eyeshadow

Shay Mitchell just gave your favorite heavy metal a disco twist

Okay, so technically rose gold isn't a heavy metal element—it's a mixture of copper and gold—but the hue flatters every skin tone, whether you choose to wear it as jewelry or in your makeup. Last night at the Anna Sui's New York Fashion Week show, Mitchell turned up the intensity of the typically delicate tone, and we're obsessed with how it added to the overall '70s vibe thrown by her buoyant curls, bronzy skin, and nude lip.

To get a similar color payoff to Mitchell's metallic eye, either layer a cream shadow with your favorite powder, or use a powder option you can apply wet. Mixing a powder eyeshadow with either water or a liquid mixing medium can help create an intense molten-metal finish.

Over your favorite eyeshadow primer, use a flat brush to press the mixture onto your lids, then use a blending brush dipped into a translucent powder to diffuse the color into your skin. Pick up the wet mixture with a liner brush to continue blending the color underneath your lower lash line, and finish with a few pumps of the lash curler and generous amounts of mascara. Though the Studio 54 ringlets are totally optional, they certainly won't hurt.