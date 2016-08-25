Shay Mitchell Takes the High Ponytail to New Heights

Another day, another piece of evidence that proves Shay Mitchell's hair and makeup game is always on point. Recently, the Pretty Little Liars actress has been collaborating with some of the industry's most respected hair and makeup artists, and therefore delivering all the beauty goals along the way. We've seen a vampy lip, a pierced braid, and a faux blonde moment, but the list doesn't stop there.

For her latest project, Mitchell got to work with none other than makeup pro and legend Pat McGrath (#casual), Patrick Ta, and Chris Appleton. How's that for a glam squad? Apparently, they shot a series of videos and we got to see a couple of behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram. Naturally, Mitchell slays.

Appleton whipped up a high ponytail for Shay that takes the classic 'do to new heights. It's as sleek and shiny and clean and chic as the style can get. It kind of reminds us of that pony Britney Spears wore to last year's MTV VMAs, no?

Then, McGrath and Ta took our breath away with a sparkly nude lip, which was of course created with McGrath's new Lust004 Lip Kit. The MIMI team can speak for its magic... and photo opportunities...

So much fun shooting with this icon @patmcgrathreal and giving @shaym that ponytail we always talked about! @patrickta beating that face team #team #major #lust004 special thanks to @sammyinla A photo posted by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Aug 24, 2016 at 6:07pm PDT

Shot MAJOR ⚡️ Videos Today With @shaym x @patmcgrathreal Hair By @chrisappleton1 Makeup By @patrickta Lips By @patmcgrathreal #Lust004 A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Aug 24, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT

*Tries not to be jealous of Mitchell*

*Fails*